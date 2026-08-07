Former NFL Wide Receiver Stedman Bailey Arrested For Public Sex

Stedman Bailey, 35, the former NFL wide receiver who played three seasons with the St. Louis Rams from 2013 to 2015 before a 2015 shooting in Miami Gardens ended his career, was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs in Pembroke Pines, Florida after police say he and a woman were caught having sex at the bar inside Round1, a bowling and arcade establishment at Pembroke Lakes Mall, at approximately 12:30 AM on July 27.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department arrest report, a bartender who had served both Bailey and Karina Manderson, also 35, approximately two shots each witnessed them engaged in a sex act and asked them to stop.

Bailey pulled up his pants and the pair slowly left the bar area. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and later detained both.

Bailey told investigators they had both had their pants down but denied penetration. Both were charged with exposure of sexual organs.

Bailey was a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, played 38 games with the Rams and recorded 840 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He grew up in South Florida and has lived in Broward County since retiring. He has not commented publicly.