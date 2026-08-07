Mike LaFleur Makes Shocking Announcement About Star Jeremiyah Love

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, younger brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, confirmed Wednesday that rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will not play Thursday night in the Hall Of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers in Canton, Ohio.

The decision is not injury related. LaFleur simply does not want to risk his starting running back in an exhibition game.

The wrinkle is that Love had told reporters last week he was planning to play. LaFleur overruled him. The coach did not indicate that Love is injured or that his status for future preseason games is in question.

Love was outstanding at Notre Dame last season, 1,372 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns and the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football, and has been one of the brightest spots of Cardinals training camp.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said anyone watching can see how explosive he is. He is already listed as RB2 on Arizona's first depth chart behind veteran free agent acquisition Tyler Allgeier, who figures to get early-down work.

Carson Beck, the Cardinals' third-round quarterback, will start against Carolina in place of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew, both of whom are also sitting out. Love's NFL debut will come in the Cardinals' next preseason game against the Raiders on August 13.