Mbappe Said France Was Too Sloppy And Questioned The Tactics After Spain Beat Les Bleus 2-0

Kylian Mbappé did not sugarcoat anything after France's 2-0 World Cup semifinal loss to Spain on Tuesday.

He questioned the tactics, acknowledged the technical failures, got a yellow card for rushing at Spain's goalkeeper in the 86th minute, and then stood in front of reporters and accepted the consequences of all of it.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically," Mbappé said. "When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win."

His most pointed criticism was of France's midfield setup. Spain's Rodri and Fabián Ruiz controlled the game while France played three against two in midfield, a configuration that Mbappé seemed to suggest should have been adjusted. "Fabian and Rodri had plenty of time to play. There was a lack of communication on the press. I think we should have done man-to-man press and force them to run with us."

The implication was clear enough: Deschamps' tactical choices did not match what the situation required.

The player criticism was just as direct. "Even when we recovered the ball, our first touches were not good enough. That gives a defeat." Ryan Cherki, who came on as a substitute and had no impact, was equally blunt: "In so many ways, France was missing everything today. Truly, everything was missing today."

Mbappé finishes the tournament tied with Lionel Messi at eight goals for the Golden Boot lead. He was held scoreless Tuesday for the first time in six games. "As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility and I have no problem with that. We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go."

France play the third-place match Saturday in Miami.