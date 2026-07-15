Spain Beats France 2-0 On Bastille Day To Reach The World Cup Final

Spain shut out France 2-0 at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, Bastille Day, to reach the World Cup Final for the first time since winning it in 2010, ending France's tournament with the kind of defensive masterclass that has defined La Roja throughout this competition.

Spain has now conceded just one goal across seven matches. France, which entered as the tournament's most feared attacking side and had outscored opponents 16-2 across their previous six games, managed 0.26 expected goals and three shots on target.

Lamine Yamal, who turned 19 on Monday, won the penalty that opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Lucas Digne clipped him inside the box. Mikel Oyarzabal dispatched it calmly past Mike Maignan for his fourth goal of the tournament.

Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute with a perfectly executed give-and-go with Dani Olmo. Kylian Mbappé, the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals entering Tuesday, was crowded out of dangerous positions all evening and never found the room that had defined his World Cup.

Spain repeatedly swarmed him in transition. He had no answer.

Spain drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening group match and was subsequently written off as a contender.

They have won six straight since. They are in the World Cup Final.

They will face the winner of Argentina vs. England, which takes place Wednesday in Atlanta, on Sunday July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.