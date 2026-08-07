Mike Tomlin Makes His NBC Debut Before Hall Of Fame Game

Mike Tomlin is on television now. The 54-year-old who retired from coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers in January after 19 seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances, one championship and a record of never finishing below .500, made his Football Night in America debut Thursday as a studio analyst for NBC's Hall of Fame Game coverage between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers in Canton, Ohio.

Before the game aired, Tomlin and the FNIA crew, host Maria Taylor alongside Jason Garrett, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty, posted a "passing the phone to someone" trend video to tease their first show of the season.

The clip went immediately viral. "Really excited to get things started," Tomlin said in it. Mike Florio, who has already worked with him in preparation, described his approach as "direct," which tracks with every press conference Tomlin ever held as a coach.

He is replacing Tony Dungy, who parted ways with NBC after 17 years on Sunday Night Football earlier this offseason.

Tomlin was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL when he retired. He coached 304 regular-season games with Pittsburgh without ever missing the playoffs in a non-shortened season.

Whether he stays in broadcasting or eventually returns to coaching is the question the industry will be asking all year.

He is there tonight. The Steelers are not.