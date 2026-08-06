Stefon Diggs Is Signing With The Commanders On A One-Year Deal

Stefon Diggs is a Washington Commander. The 32-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $12 million Wednesday, ending a free agent run that began in March when the New England Patriots released him and delivering Diggs to the franchise he grew up rooting for in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside Washington D.C.

Diggs had 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games with New England last season, his seventh 1,000-yard season in eight years and the best statistical partnership Drake Maye had all season.

Maye is now in New England. Diggs follows the same road map to Washington and Jayden Daniels.

The fit is clean. Washington desperately needed a second receiver behind Terry McLaurin. Treylon Burks was next in line before Diggs arrived.

Diggs gives Daniels, the 2025 NFL MVP who led Washington to the Super Bowl last season, a legitimate No. 2 option who runs every route, wins contested catches and has been one of the most durable receivers in the league across his career.

The Brandon Aiyuk option is now effectively off the table. Diggs is in. He grew up here. He is home.



