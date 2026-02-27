Neil Sedaka Is In The Hospital And The Music World Is Holding Its Breath

Neil Sedaka passed away on February 27, 2026, hours after this article was published. Read the full obituary here.

Neil Sedaka is in the hospital.

Family sources confirmed to TMZ that the 86-year-old singer-songwriter was not feeling well Friday morning and was transported by ambulance to a hospital in West Hollywood at approximately 8am Pacific time.

The L.A. County West Hollywood sheriff’s station confirmed to TMZ that deputies assisted the fire department on a medical request call before paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

No cause for the hospitalization has been disclosed. Family sources told TMZ he is recovering.

What We Know Right Now

The hospitalization for Sedaka came without warning.

Just days before being rushed to the hospital, Sedaka posted a video on Instagram promoting Steppin’ Out, a 1975 album being re-released on streaming platforms to mark its 50th anniversary. The caption reads, “Good Times, Good Music, and Good Friends — that’s always been my philosophy.”

He appeared in good spirits. There was no indication anything was wrong.

No statement has been issued by his management. His representatives have not responded to media requests. The nature and severity of his condition remain unknown as of this writing.

Who Is Neil Sedaka?

Neil Sedaka is one of the most successful singer-songwriters in the history of American pop music.

Born March 13, 1939 in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, he earned a scholarship to the Juilliard School’s preparatory division at age eight before pivoting entirely to pop music.

Working out of the Brill Building in New York City with lyricist Howard Greenfield, he wrote over 500 songs for artists including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Connie Francis, and Captain and Tennille, whose recording of his composition Love Will Keep Us Together became one of the best-selling singles of the entire 1970s decade.

Between 1959 and 1963 alone, Sedaka and Greenfield generated 40 million record sales, second only to Elvis Presley during that period.





As a recording artist, Sedaka placed nine songs in the top ten of the Billboard charts, including three number ones.

He was nominated for five Grammy Awards across his career and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He also wrote The Immigrant in the 1970s specifically to support John Lennon’s citizenship battle.

The Comeback That Defined Sedaka‘s Second Act

By the early 1970s Sedaka’s commercial profile had faded. The British Invasion had shifted popular taste and his brand of polished Brill Building pop felt out of step with the times. Elton John changed his life.

John signed Sedaka to his Rocket Records label in 1974, personally championing his music to a new audience.

Laughter in the Rain reached number one in 1974. Bad Blood, a duet with John himself, hit number one in 1975.

The comeback was total.

Sedaka continued performing into his eighties. He hosted a program on Sirius XM, performed with symphony orchestras including the Philharmonia, and in April 2024 completed a deal with Primary Wave Music to acquire his entire catalog.

Both his publishing rights and his masters.

Primary Wave’s roster includes Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, and Prince. The deal was a significant financial and artistic validation of everything he built. He told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a prior interview: “I hope the songs will outlive me.”

The music world is waiting for news.

Sedaka’s team has not spoken publicly. The circumstances that led to the ambulance call Friday morning have not been explained. Family sources say he is recovering but have offered nothing further.