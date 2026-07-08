Owen Murphy, The Atlanta Braves Top Prospect, Gets His First MLB Call-Up

Owen Murphy made his MLB debut Monday when the Atlanta Braves selected the 21-year-old right-hander to the active roster for the first time, two years ahead of MLB Pipeline's 2028 expected arrival date and two years after Atlanta made him the 20th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Murphy has been pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett this season with a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts across 60 and a third innings, solid Triple-A numbers for a pitcher who throws a fastball, curveball and changeup and who the Braves rank as their sixth-best prospect.

The call-up was triggered by the need to replace starter Martín Pérez, who left Sunday's loss to the Mets after taking a 103 mph line drive off his left forearm from Juan Soto and was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion.

Pérez had been one of Atlanta's better starters this season with a 3.54 ERA in 81 and a third innings.

The Braves also recalled JR Ritchie, their No. 2 prospect and the other 2022 first-round pick in the organization, and designated veteran Carlos Carrasco for assignment. Carrasco, who turns 40 in March, posted a 5.94 ERA in 16 and two-thirds innings of relief work since joining Atlanta.

The Braves also placed outfielder Eli White on the paternity list and selected outfielder José Azócar to fill the roster spot.

Murphy is scheduled to start against the Mets on Monday. His 2028 ETA just moved up considerably.