Pat McAfee And ESPN Are Negotiating A Deal Worth $65 Million Per Year

Pat McAfee and ESPN are in early negotiations on a contract extension that would pay the former Colts punter turned sports media phenomenon between $60 and $65 million per year, more than double his current compensation and a number that would make him the highest-paid employee in ESPN's history by a margin that is not particularly close. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic broke the news Tuesday.

The deal is not done. If it gets done, it will reshape the conversation about what sports media personalities are worth in 2026.

His existing deal expires in 2028, meaning he has two years left. ESPN chose to come to the table now rather than wait, which is the specific signal that the network is not interested in McAfee testing the open market.

The two sides are currently negotiating between $60 and $65 million per year, per Marchand, with the new deal potentially structured as a sliding scale based on the additional responsibilities McAfee would take on, including a bigger role in NFL coverage that has been discussed as a possibility.

McAfee is represented by TKO/WME executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro, who entered the talks asking for $100 million per year as their opening position.

The gap between $100 million and $60-65 million is still meaningful, but the fact that negotiations are described as actively underway suggests both sides are working toward a number in the middle of that range.

What The Number Means In The Context Of ESPN's Salary History

The highest-paid employees at ESPN right now, Stephen A. Smith, Troy Aikman and Kirk Herbstreit, each earn approximately $20 million per year. Those contracts are considered landmark deals in broadcast sports media.

McAfee at $60 million per year would be triple what any of them make. He would be the highest-paid person in the company's history by a margin that makes the comparison almost absurd.

That comparison tells you something specific about what McAfee represents to ESPN that is different from what Smith, Aikman and Herbstreit represent. Those three are valuable and important personalities in ESPN's programming ecosystem.

McAfee is something closer to a platform in himself, a daily show that runs two hours, generates millions of YouTube views per episode independent of ESPN's linear reach, attracts guests that would not otherwise appear on ESPN, and has built an audience demographic that skews younger and more digitally native than ESPN's traditional linear viewership.

The production deal structure that governs McAfee's existing relationship with ESPN is the key to understanding the $60 million figure. ESPN does not simply pay McAfee a salary.

ESPN licenses The Pat McAfee Show from McAfee as a produced program, meaning McAfee owns the show, employs his own staff, covers his own production costs and delivers a finished product to ESPN every day.

The licensing fee ESPN pays him compensates for all of that plus his personal compensation. What McAfee actually takes home as personal income from the $30 million current deal is considerably less than $30 million, because a significant portion flows through to his staff, contributors and production operation.

The $60 to $65 million figure in the new deal similarly encompasses the production operation, not just McAfee's personal salary.

That context makes the number more defensible as a business transaction, ESPN is buying 230 fully produced shows per year plus McAfee's appearances across other programming, not simply paying one person $60 million to show up.

The DraftKings Partnership That Just Happened

The extension negotiations are being reported against the backdrop of McAfee announcing a partnership with DraftKings, the sportsbook that is also the official sportsbook partner of ESPN through the ESPN Bet relationship.

The DraftKings deal was announced shortly before the extension news broke, and the proximity of the two announcements is not coincidental. DraftKings and ESPN's partnership means McAfee's personal commercial relationship with DraftKings operates inside a commercial ecosystem that ESPN has already blessed at the corporate level.

The combination of the DraftKings announcement and the extension talks suggests a McAfee operation that is expanding simultaneously on multiple commercial fronts, a newly arrived second child, a new commercial partnership, contract negotiations that could triple his ESPN compensation.

The timing is the specific timing of someone whose leverage is at maximum.

Will The Deal Get Done?

The deal is not done. Marchand's report is explicit about that. The $60-65 million range is a negotiating window, not a finalized number.

Emanuel and Shapiro opened at $100 million. ESPN's opening position has not been reported.

The distance between those two starting points will determine whether the extension happens now or whether the two sides spend the next two years in a periodic negotiation that concludes when the existing contract expires in 2028.

The fact that ESPN came to the table with two years remaining on the current deal is the most significant piece of information in the entire story. Networks do not negotiate extensions two years early unless they are concerned about losing the person they are negotiating with.

McAfee leaving ESPN at the end of his current deal, going to a competitor, building an independent platform, or accepting a competing offer from a streaming service, would be one of the most damaging departures in the network's recent history.

The show he produces daily generates viewership and engagement that ESPN cannot simply replace with another hire.

If the deal gets done at $60 million per year, it would also be the first time in McAfee's career that he has stayed put at a platform for what would be an extended run. He left the Colts two years early for Barstool.

He left FanDuel early when the sportsbook released him from the $120 million deal. Every previous transition in his media career has involved walking toward a larger platform rather than extending a relationship with the one he already had.

ESPN, for McAfee, has been the largest platform. The daily show, the College GameDay presence, the YouTube audience, the cable reach and the streaming distribution are together something that no competing media organization could replicate by building from scratch.

Staying and doubling his compensation is the specific calculation that makes the extension, if the number reaches agreement, a different kind of deal than anything he has signed before.

The number being discussed would make him the highest-paid employee in ESPN history. His opening ask was $100 million. The current negotiating range is $60-65 million. The show goes on every day at noon either way.