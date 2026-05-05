Potato Chip Recall Just Hit Utz Brand And Here Is The Full List Of Affected Bags

Utz Quality Foods LLC, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania-based Utz Brands Inc, issued a voluntary recall on Monday May 4, 2026 covering certain varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips after discovering that the seasoning used in the affected products contained dry milk powder from California Dairies.

This is the same supplier whose potentially salmonella-contaminated milk powder triggered a Ghirardelli chocolate powder recall one week earlier.

The FDA posted the official recall notice Monday. No illnesses have been reported in connection with any of the affected products.

The recall is explicitly precautionary, Utz noted in its announcement that “the affected seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use” and that the recall was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is the second major food recall in a week linked to the same California Dairies milk powder, which raises the scope of a contamination concern that began in the chocolate aisle and has now moved to the chip aisle.

If you have any of the products on the list below, you should not eat them.

What Does This Have To Do With Last Week’s Ghirardelli Recall?

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company recall, which affected a range of powdered beverage mixes, was announced approximately one week before the Utz notice.

In both cases, the potentially contaminated ingredient is dry milk powder manufactured by California Dairies, a California-based dairy cooperative. In both cases, the milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer that incorporated it into the finished product’s seasoning or flavoring.

In both cases, no illnesses had been reported at the time the recall was announced. And in both cases, the recall was voluntary and precautionary rather than triggered by a confirmed outbreak.

The pattern matters because it tells you how widespread this particular supply chain concern may be.

California Dairies supplies dry milk powder to multiple food manufacturers.

When a contamination concern is identified at a dairy supplier level, it cascades outward through every finished product that used that ingredient, which is why a recall that started with chocolate powder is now also covering potato chips, and may not be finished expanding.

Fast Company reached out to California Dairies for comment. No response had been provided at time of publication.

The Two Brands Being Recalled

Zapp’s is a kettle-chip brand originally founded in 1985 in Gramercy, Louisiana, known for bold Cajun-inspired flavors and the specific crunch that kettle cooking produces.

It became a beloved regional brand in the American South before Utz acquired it as part of its national expansion strategy.

Dirty is another premium kettle chip brand in the Utz portfolio, positioned toward natural and bold flavor profiles. Both are widely distributed at grocery stores, convenience stores and snack retailers across the country.

The specific varieties affected are flavors whose seasoning incorporated the California Dairies milk powder.

Not all Zapp’s or Dirty products are recalled, only those in the specific flavors and with the specific batch codes listed below.

How To Identify Affected Bags

The batch code and best-by date are the identifiers to check. Here is every affected product as listed in the FDA recall notice.

Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips in the 1.5-ounce size, UPC 83791272917, with batch codes 26030070101 (best by August 3, 2026), 26036070102 (best by August 10), 26043070101 (best by August 17) or 26052070103 (best by August 24).

Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips in the 2.5-ounce size, UPC 83791272924, with batch codes 26029070104 (best by August 3), 26044070104 (best by August 17), 26045070104 (best by August 17) or 26058070104 (best by August 31).

Zapp’s Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips in the 8-ounce size, UPC 83791272931, with multiple batch codes, 26024070105 and 26024070104 (both best by July 27), 26029070104 and 26030070104 (both best by August 3), 26037070105 and 26038070105 (both best by August 10), or 26044070105 and 26045070105 (both best by August 17).

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips in the 2-ounce size, UPC 83791520148, with batch codes 26030070104, 26031070104 or 26031070101 (all best by August 3) or 26038070102 or 26038070103 (both best by August 10).

Zapp’s Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips in the 60-count 1.5-ounce size, UPC 83791010144, with batch codes 26030070101 or 26031070101 (both best by August 3) or 26036070102 or 26037070102 (both best by August 10).

Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip in the 2-ounce size, UPC 83791520162, with batch code 26052070103 (best by August 8).

Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip in the 2.5-ounce size, UPC 83791192208, with batch code 26058070104 (best by August 31).

Zapp’s Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip in the 8-ounce size, UPC 83791192246, with batch codes 26058070104 or 26059070104 (both best by August 31).

Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips in the 2-ounce size, UPC 83791520094, with batch code 26059070104 (best by August 31).

Where Were The Affected Chips Sold?

The affected products were sold at retail stores nationwide. The FDA recall notice does not list specific retailers, which means the chips could have been sold at any grocery chain, convenience store or snack retailer that carries Zapp’s or Dirty products.

If you are a regular purchaser of either brand, checking your current supply against the product and batch code list above is the safest approach regardless of where you typically buy snacks.

What To Do If You Have Affected Products

Utz’s guidance is consistent with standard FDA recall protocol. Do not eat any product on the recall list. Discard it completely.

If you want a refund, contact Utz customer care, the company has not provided a specific refund hotline in the recall notice but can be reached through their customer service channels.

For the most current product images and batch code details, the full FDA recall notice is available at fda.gov under Recalls, Market Withdrawals and Safety Alerts.

Do not attempt to determine whether a bag is safe by tasting a small amount, smelling it or looking at it.

Salmonella contamination produces no visible, aromatic or flavor signal in food. A contaminated product looks, smells and tastes exactly like one that is not contaminated.

The only way to know whether a product is in the affected batch is to check the UPC code and batch code on the package.

What Does Salmonella Do To Humans?

Salmonella infection produces symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramping.

Symptoms typically appear between six hours and six days after exposure and generally resolve within four to seven days in otherwise healthy adults.

The people at greatest risk of serious outcomes, including hospitalization, are young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems from any cause.

No illnesses have been connected to any of the affected Utz products as of the recall announcement. The absence of reported illness does not mean the chips are safe to eat if they fall within the affected batch codes.

Illnesses often go unreported, particularly if they are attributed to other causes, and the recall is designed to remove the products from circulation before confirmed cases accumulate.

The Damage Done To Utz Brands

Utz Quality Foods LLC is a subsidiary of Utz Brands Inc, headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where snack production has been part of the local economy since the company was founded in 1921.

Utz went public in 2020 through a SPAC merger and has since operated as one of the largest snack companies in the United States, with a portfolio that extends well beyond Zapp’s and Dirty to include Boulder Canyon, On The Border, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS! and several other regional brands acquired over the years.

Zapp’s specifically occupies a meaningful place in American snack culture. The brand’s Voodoo chips, a sweet and savory combination of Cajun spices that has become its signature product, became a cult favorite long before Utz acquired it.

The Bayou Blackened Ranch and Salt and Vinegar varieties on the recall list are among the brand’s more popular flavors and are found in snack sections at grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores across the country.

This recall covers specific batch codes in specific flavors and does not affect the entire Zapp’s or Dirty product line.

Varieties and batch codes not on the list above are not part of the recall and are not affected by the California Dairies milk powder concern.