Salmonella Alert Issued For Frozen Pizzas And Pork Rinds Sold At ALDI And Walmart And Here Is What To Check

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Thursday, April 30, 2026, warning that several frozen pizzas and pork rinds sold at ALDI and Walmart locations nationwide may be contaminated with salmonella.

Eight products are currently listed. More are expected to be added as the investigation continues.

There are no confirmed illnesses linked to any of the affected products as of the alert. The concern is precautionary, triggered by the discovery that a recalled ingredient made with dry milk powder was used in the production of multiple meat and poultry products across several facilities.

If you have any of these products in your freezer or pantry, you should not eat them.

Here is exactly what is affected, how to identify it, what to do with it, and what salmonella symptoms to watch for if you have already eaten something from this list.

What Triggered The Alert?

The alert did not begin with a sick customer or a contaminated product pulled from a store shelf.

It began upstream in the supply chain. The FDA, which regulates dairy ingredients separately from the USDA’s oversight of meat and poultry products, notified FSIS that several facilities had received dry milk powder that was recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

That dry milk powder was used as an ingredient in the production of multiple meat and poultry products at FSIS-regulated facilities.

Once FSIS knew that a contaminated dairy ingredient had entered its supply chain, it issued the public health alert for the downstream products, the finished foods that were made using the recalled powder.

The alert was first issued April 30 covering two ALDI Mama Cozzi’s breakfast pizzas. It was updated on May 1 to add additional products including several Walmart Great Value frozen pizzas and Pork King pork rinds.

FSIS stated explicitly that it “expects additional downstream products to be identified as the ingredient recall progresses” and will update the public health alert as information becomes available.

If you shop at either store and buy frozen pizza or pork rinds regularly, checking back at the FSIS website for updates is recommended.

The Full List Of Affected Products

Eight products are currently included in the alert. Here is the complete list as of May 1, 2026.

At ALDI under the Mama Cozzi’s brand, the Biscuit Crust Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Pizza in the 18.5-ounce size and the Biscuit Crust Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper and Onion Breakfast Pizza in the 17.5-ounce size.

Both were produced between February 17 and 26, 2026 and carry best-by dates of October 15 and October 21 through 24. Both carry establishment number EST. 1321.

At Walmart under the Great Value brand:

The Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza with best-by dates of June 30, July 14, July 20, July 26, August 4 through 5 and August 12.

The Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza with best-by dates of July 7, July 23 and August 10.

Additional Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch varieties with varying best-by dates. Also included is the Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza with a best-by date of October 18.

The pork rinds on the list, Pork King Sour Cream and Onion Pork Rinds with best-by dates of October 9 and November 7, and an additional Pork King variety with best-by dates of October 25 through 26, November 8 and December dates.

The establishment number EST. 1321 appears on the labels of the ALDI products. Check the packaging for this number along with the best-by dates listed above. If both match, the product is affected.

Mama Cozzi’s is a private-label brand that makes frozen and refrigerated take-and-bake pizzas exclusively for ALDI. The brand is operated by Richelieu Foods, a private-label food producer based in Chicago.

What To Do If You Have Any Of These Products

FSIS is clear, do not eat any of the affected products under any circumstances.

Do not taste the food to determine if it seems fine. Salmonella contamination is not detectable by smell or appearance. A product can look, smell and taste completely normal while still posing a risk.

Return the product to the place of purchase, ALDI or Walmart, for a full refund. Neither store has announced any additional conditions for the return.

If you cannot return the product, discard it immediately and completely.

After handling or discarding the products, clean any surfaces, utensils, containers or other items that may have come into contact with the affected food.

Salmonella can transfer to other foods and surfaces through cross-contamination, and washing hands and cleaning preparation areas is an important secondary step.

If you have already consumed any of the affected products and develop symptoms consistent with salmonella infection, contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-674-6854, also written as 888-MPHotline, from 10 AM to 6 PM Eastern time Monday through Friday.

Questions can also be submitted by email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For reporting a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System is accessible 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov.

What Does Salmonella Do To Humans?

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that causes illness in approximately 1.35 million Americans annually, according to the CDC.

It is one of the most common causes of foodborne illness in the United States and one of the leading causes of foodborne illness-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically begin between six hours and six days after exposure to contaminated food.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, which may be bloody, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. Most people who are infected experience symptoms for four to seven days and recover without medical treatment.

The people at greatest risk of serious illness are young children, elderly adults, pregnant women and anyone with a weakened immune system, including people with HIV, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients and others whose immune defenses are compromised.

For these groups, salmonella infections are more likely to require hospitalization and can be life-threatening.

In rare cases across all populations, salmonella can penetrate the intestinal wall and enter the bloodstream, a condition called salmonella bacteremia.

When this happens, the bacteria can cause more severe and potentially life-threatening complications including infected aneurysms, endocarditis (infection of the inner lining of the heart) and infectious arthritis.

These cases require aggressive antibiotic treatment and hospitalization.

The reason FSIS issues public health alerts even before a single confirmed illness is reported is precisely because of these serious outcomes.

By the time salmonella illnesses are confirmed, linked to a specific product and investigated through the public health system, more people have already been exposed.

Acting on a supply chain discovery before illnesses occur is designed to prevent the cases that would otherwise follow.

Why This Alert Could Expand

The language FSIS used in the alert is important context for anyone trying to assess the scope of the situation.

The agency specifically said it “expects additional downstream products to be identified as the ingredient recall progresses.”

This means the investigation is not complete and the eight products currently listed are not necessarily all the products that will ultimately be included.

The structure of modern food supply chains makes this kind of cascading alert common.

A single recalled ingredient, in this case, dry milk powder from an FDA-regulated supplier, can flow into dozens or hundreds of finished products at multiple facilities.

The FSIS has to identify which facilities received the recalled ingredient, which products those facilities made using the ingredient, and whether those finished products are still in consumers’ homes.

That process takes time. The alert will be updated as more products are confirmed.

Checking the FSIS website at fsis.usda.gov for the latest version of this alert is the most direct way to stay informed as the investigation develops.

For now, check your freezer and pantry against the product list above. If you have any of the listed items, do not eat them.