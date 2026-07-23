Samsung Releases Most Expensive Lineup Of Foldable Smartphones Yet

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in London on Wednesday and announced three new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at $2,099, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at $1,899 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at $1,199.

All three are the most expensive versions of their respective form factors Samsung has ever released, with price hikes driven largely by the global memory shortage that has been pushing chip costs higher across the entire industry.

The biggest innovation in the lineup is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a brand new design that breaks from the traditional tall, narrow foldable form factor.

The Fold 8 is shorter and wider, passport-style, with a 5.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner screen with a nearly square aspect ratio when unfolded, optimized for content consumption and positioned specifically at first-time foldable buyers who found the older taller design awkward. The Fold 8 Ultra keeps the traditional taller aspect ratio for multitaskers who prefer side-by-side app windows.

Both Fold models run Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5 for Galaxy, ship with Android 17 and One UI 9, and include updated Galaxy AI features optimized for foldable displays.

The Z Flip 8 receives an iterative update, lighter, improved hinge, better cameras, but is largely playing a supporting role to the two Fold devices this year.

All three are available to pre-order now. The announcement comes ahead of Apple's expected first foldable iPhone, which Samsung is clearly watching.