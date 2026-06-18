Southwest Airlines Is Moving To AWS And AI By 2028 And Here Is Why

Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it has named Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud provider and committed to completing a full transition from its existing on-premises technology infrastructure to a cloud-based, AI-enabled architecture by 2028.

More than 2,700 Southwest developers are already using Kiro, AWS's agentic coding service, to rebuild the systems that power the airline's operations, and the announcement is a direct response to the specific category of failure that cost Southwest 16,500 cancelled flights, an estimated $800 million and the largest FAA fine in aviation history in December 2022.

That meltdown happened because Southwest's crew-scheduling software could not handle the cascading disruptions of a winter storm at scale.

Pilots and flight attendants were stranded. The system meant to reassign them did not work.

Phone lines were overwhelmed. Passengers camped in airports.

The company's technology infrastructure, built in pieces over decades, running largely on systems that were never designed to handle the airline Southwest has become, was exposed in the most public and expensive way possible.

The AWS partnership is Southwest's answer to that exposure. Lauren Woods, the airline's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, said using the same performance and reliability push on technology with AWS is "a core part" of the airline's plan.

The 2028 target is not aspirational, it is the deadline the company has committed to publicly.

What The Transition Actually Involves

The specific tools Southwest is deploying represent the current state of the art in what enterprise AI infrastructure looks like in 2026, a combination of cloud migration, agentic coding tools and a fundamentally different approach to how software gets built and maintained.

Kiro, AWS's agentic coding service, is the most immediately active piece of the transition.

Southwest has 2,700 developers using it right now to refactor legacy code, automate testing and generate cloud infrastructure.

The specific platform they are focusing it on first is Southwest.com, the consumer-facing website that handles ticket sales and is one of the airline's most critical customer touchpoints. Southwest.com has historically run on a large footprint of on-premises systems with what the company describes as "long modernization timelines."

Using Kiro, tasks that previously took hours are being completed in minutes.

The modernization cycle that previously would have taken years is being compressed into months.

Amazon Quick, a separate agent-based tool, is being expanded across the business as the transition progresses.

The specific applications of Amazon Quick within Southwest's customer experience and operations functions have not been fully detailed in the announcement, but the overall direction is using AI agents to make decisions and take actions across the systems that run the airline, with human engineers overseeing and validating what those agents produce.

The AIDLC, AI-Driven Development Lifecycle, is the structural framework that ties the tools together.

Under AIDLC, software development moves from an engineer-first model in which humans write the code to an agent-assisted model in which AI agents handle the development workflow and human engineers focus on guiding, validating and owning the outcomes.

It is a fundamental shift in how technology gets built, not just faster tooling but a different relationship between human expertise and machine execution across the entire engineering organization.

The Context That Makes This Urgent

Southwest is not doing this because it wants to be on the cutting edge of enterprise AI.

It is doing this because the December 2022 meltdown made the consequences of not modernizing its technology visible to every traveler, investor and regulator in the country.

The meltdown began during Winter Storm Elliott, when severe weather disrupted operations at several Southwest hubs simultaneously.

Most airlines experienced weather-related cancellations during the same storm.

Southwest's disruptions cascaded rather than recovering because the crew-scheduling software could not track the locations of the 16,000 pilots and flight attendants needed to staff the flights that were being rebooked.

The system that was supposed to match available crews to available aircraft could not keep up.

Southwest's crews were using personal phones to reach the airline's crew lines, which were overwhelmed, while passengers who had been rebooked onto flights that the airline did not have crews for waited at airports across the country.

The final tally, 16,500 cancelled flights, $825 million in estimated costs, a $35 million FAA civil penalty, the largest aviation penalty in United States history, and a public humiliation that the airline is still managing the reputational aftermath of three and a half years later.

The FAA fine settlement came in December 2023.

The DOT investigated. Congressional hearings followed. And Southwest's leadership understood, in the immediate aftermath of the meltdown, that the technology problem was not a weather problem. It was a systems problem.

An infrastructure problem. The kind of problem that cannot be solved by incremental improvements to systems that are fundamentally not designed for the operational complexity the airline now runs.

What AWS Gets And What Southwest Gets

The partnership announcement does not disclose financial terms, the value of the contract, the duration of the preferred provider commitment or the specific service-level agreements that will govern the transition.

Both companies' stocks slipped in after-hours trading when the announcement dropped, with Southwest losing 1.6 percent and Amazon falling 3.5 percent, suggesting the market viewed the deal as a significant operational commitment rather than an immediate financial catalyst for either party.

What AWS gets is one of the most operationally complex large enterprises in American business as a showcase customer for its agentic AI tools.

Southwest serves 134 million travelers a year across 120 airports in 12 countries.

If Kiro and AIDLC can successfully modernize a system of that scale and operational complexity, it is the kind of reference case that AWS can use in every subsequent enterprise pitch.

What Southwest gets is a path out of the on-premises technology environment that failed it in December 2022, delivered on a timeline that its competitive position makes non-negotiable.

The airline is simultaneously overhauling its business model, introducing assigned seating, bag fees and premium products for the first time, which means it is not just rebuilding the technology infrastructure it has but building the technology infrastructure for the airline it is becoming.

The 2028 target is two and a half years away. The work has already started.