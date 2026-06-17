Spider-Man Brand New Day Has A New Trailer And Opens July 31

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped Wednesday at a Global Fan Event in Amsterdam hosted by Sony Pictures Netherlands, where Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared to unveil it to fans who filled the Pathé cinema before the footage was shared worldwide.

Tickets went on sale simultaneously. The film opens July 31, 2026, six weeks away.

This is Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker in the MCU and the one that everyone on both sides of the Sony-Marvel partnership has been building toward since the final moments of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

That film ended with Doctor Strange's spell erasing the world's memory of Peter Parker, his friends, his enemies, his relationships, his entire identity as a person outside the mask.

Brand New Day picks up four years later. The world still does not know who Peter Parker is. MJ does not know who he is. Ned does not know who he is.

The only version of himself that still has any meaning is the one in the red and blue suit.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and created Wonder Man for Disney+, has described the film as a "detective movie" built around a threat that even Spider-Man cannot see.

The screenplay comes from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote the previous three MCU Spider-Man films alongside their work on Ant-Man and the Wasp.

What The First Trailer Already Established

The March 18 first trailer, which became the most-viewed trailer in history in its first 24 hours after Tom Holland unveiled it at sunrise from the top of the Empire State Building, established the essential architecture of where Peter's life has landed four years after No Way Home. He is still Spider-Man.

He is not Peter Parker in any way that the world can recognize. The scene of him watching Ned and MJ living their lives, happy, unaware of who he is, carries the emotional weight of everything No Way Home required him to sacrifice.

The first trailer also revealed the core cast additions, Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner in a scene at Empire State University where he and Peter discuss mutation, the specific biological threat that appears to be the film's central dramatic engine.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, the Punisher. Sadie Sink plays a mystery character whose role has been kept tightly under wraps.

Michael Mando returns as Mac Gargan, the Scorpion. The villain lineup is dense and street-level, the tone Cretton is building is grounded in a way that positions Brand New Day as something tonally distinct from the multiverse spectacle of No Way Home.

A specific detail from the first trailer generated significant fan response. Peter appears to have developed organic webbing, producing the substance from his own body rather than using the mechanical web-shooters Tony Stark's technology provided.

The biological mutation angle is central to what the film is exploring, and the organic webbing is the most visible symptom of whatever is happening to Peter Parker's body four years into operating without Stark's technological support.

The New Trailer And What Comes Next

The second trailer arriving today brings the marketing campaign into its final stretch before the July 31 release.

Amazon Prime members can access early screenings on July 29, two days before the wide release.

The Amsterdam Global Fan Event is part of Sony's broader interactive campaign around the film, which includes a SpideyTracker web app tied to a plot point involving Ned Leeds creating a tool to track Spider-Man's movements around the city in hopes of discovering his secret identity.

Tom Holland has been consistent in calling Brand New Day a rebirth rather than a sequel, the first film in what is being positioned as a new trilogy for Peter Parker.

The title itself is taken from a polarizing 2007 comic book storyline in which a deal with the devil named Mephisto essentially reset Peter Parker's life, erasing his marriage to Mary Jane and giving him a fresh start at the cost of everything he had built.

The MCU version of that reset is Doctor Strange's spell and its consequences. What Peter does with the blank slate that sacrifice created is what Brand New Day is about.

Six weeks. July 31.