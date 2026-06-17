Jeremy Clarkson Has Aggressive Prostate Cancer And Says He Caught It Early

Jeremy Clarkson announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, delivering the news in the Season 5 finale of Clarkson's Farm, the Amazon Prime Video series that follows the former Top Gear host running Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

The cancer was caught early. He has already had surgery to remove the affected portion.

He expects to be fine but says he will be out of action for a while.

Clarkson, 66, told his co-stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland on camera with the directness that is his dominant mode of communication. "I've got cancer. It's aggressive but it's really early."

In a longer clip from the episode, he elaborated:

"I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy, and it is cancer, and it's aggressive, but it's really early."

Both Kaleb and Charlie were visibly shocked. The episodes dropped overnight and the world has been reacting to them since.

Before the final two episodes went live, Clarkson posted a video on Instagram warning his audience that what was coming was different from what they usually expected from the show. "Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful," he said, "but the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are none of those things."

He did not say what the news was, that landed in the episodes themselves.

By the season finale, Clarkson was speaking from a hospital bed. "The prostate, 10% of it's dead, the 10% where the cancer is." He said he had known since May.

He had an operation to remove the cancerous section. He would not know the full result for some time after filming.

The Irony He Would Appreciate

Jeremy Clarkson has been writing about prostate cancer in his Sunday Times column for years, advocating for men to stop being squeamish about the examination and get themselves checked.

He had been explicit that "too many friends" had gone down with prostate cancer and that early detection was straightforward if men were willing to have the conversation.

He had done his own regular medicals every couple of years because of those friends and because he understood, even in his characteristically blunt way, that knowing was better than not knowing.

He knew. He got checked. They found it early enough that surgery was an option rather than a more complicated intervention.

The man who publicly advocated for prostate cancer screening is now the man whose own prostate cancer was caught in time because he followed his own advice.

Whether Clarkson will process this with the self-awareness it deserves or simply move past it and make jokes about tractors is a question Clarkson's Farm Season 6 will eventually answer.

What Is Clarkson's Farm?

Clarkson's Farm is not Top Gear or The Grand Tour, the motoring shows that made Clarkson one of the most recognizable television personalities in Britain for three decades.

Those shows were built around spectacle, speed and the specific comedy of three middle-aged men pretending to be more capable than they are in increasingly dangerous cars.

Clarkson's Farm is built around something quieter, the specific, unglamorous, financially precarious reality of trying to run a working farm in England with no previous experience.

The show works because Clarkson, who is by any reasonable measure one of the most professionally armored people in British entertainment, is genuinely, visibly, not in control of what happens at Diddly Squat.

The weather defeats him. The regulations defeat him. The economics of farming defeat him. Kaleb Cooper, the young farm manager who actually knows what he is doing, defeats him regularly and with evident satisfaction.

The version of Clarkson that Clarkson's Farm presents is more human than the version that presented Top Gear, and audiences responded to it accordingly, the show has been one of Amazon Prime Video's most successful original productions.

That context is why a cancer diagnosis revealed on Clarkson's Farm carries different emotional weight than a press release would.

The show has spent five seasons establishing that this specific farm, with these specific people, is real in a way that television productions usually are not.

Kaleb's visible shock when Clarkson told him was not performed. The scene from the hospital bed was not scripted.

The diagnosis is real and the show captured it because the cameras were running and because Clarkson chose to let it be part of the story rather than editing it out.

Who Is Jeremy Clarkson?

He was born in Doncaster in April 1960. He presented Top Gear from 1988 through 2015, when the BBC dismissed him after what was described as an "unprovoked physical attack" on a producer following a long day of filming during which the production had run out of hot food.

He and his Top Gear co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May moved to Amazon and made The Grand Tour until 2023.

He now runs Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, writes a column in The Sunday Times and presents Clarkson's Farm.

He is 66 years old. He has aggressive prostate cancer that was caught early. He has already had surgery. He expects to be fine.

In the meantime, the tractor is presumably still running.



