Steam Machine Has Arrived But Is It Worth The Price Tag?

Valve's Steam Machine, the compact living room PC the company promised would bring your entire Steam library to the couch, launched this week and reviews from IGN, The Verge, Digital Foundry, Gamers Nexus and others are out.

The hardware itself is genuinely impressive. The price is where the conversation gets complicated.

The device costs $1,049 for the base 512GB model, more than a PlayStation 5, more than an Xbox Series X and significantly more than what Valve had originally signaled when the Steam Machine was first announced.

The culprit is the AI-driven memory shortage that has hammered RAM prices across the industry, DDR5 quadrupled in price in the months between the Steam Machine's November 2025 announcement and its summer 2026 launch.

Valve told The Verge it is selling the components at cost and negotiating aggressively with suppliers. It still landed at $1,049.

The Verge gave it a 6/10, writing that it is "the best attempt I've seen at a PC that actually fits into a living room, and far better than anything I could build from parts," while noting the lingering question of whether it is good enough for the price.

The consensus across the review thread is similar: smart hardware with beautiful design, genuine Steam library access on your TV, but software bugs still present at launch and a value proposition that felt stronger on paper before the memory crisis hit.

Inside sits a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 six-core chip running up to 4.86 GHz alongside a semi-custom RDNA 3 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, roughly equivalent to a Radeon RX 7600.

That puts it slightly ahead of a PS5 in most scenarios, with the caveat that some modern games are starting to push past 8GB of VRAM, where the Steam Machine can stumble.

Native 4K is handled via AMD FSR upscaling from 1080p or 1440p rather than brute-force rendering, fine for a TV with a controller, less ideal for monitor gaming.

The hardware design is universally praised. The magnetic removable faceplate, the customizable LED strip, the 6 GHz wireless receiver for the Steam Controller 2, the compact cube that fits under a TV without dominating the living room, Valve clearly thought hard about the physical product.

Reservations open June 30, limited to 20,000 units initially at one per customer to prevent scalping.

If you have a large Steam library and want it on your TV in a purpose-built device you cannot build yourself for the same price, the Steam Machine is for you. If you were hoping for $500-$600, the memory crisis had other plans.