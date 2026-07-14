Tom Segura And Christina P Have Separated After 18 Years

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, better known as Christina P., have separated after 18 years of marriage, TMZ reported Sunday. The split happened within the last couple of months and is described by sources close to both as completely amicable. Neither has commented publicly.

Fans had already suspected something was wrong. The comedians and co-founders of YMH Studios had not appeared on their podcast Your Mom's House together in several months, hosting separate episodes with fill-in co-hosts instead.

The show is now in its 16th year and has roughly 900,000 YouTube subscribers. Despite the separation, sources tell TMZ the two plan to return to co-hosting together.

"They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids," a source said. "They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children."

Tom and Christina married in 2008. They have two sons, Ellis, 10, and Julian, 8. They co-founded YMH Studios, which hosts shows by Bert Kreischer, Ari Shaffir, Chris DiStefano and others alongside their own productions.

Tom recently released Season 2 of Bad Thoughts on Netflix, which received an Emmy nomination for outstanding short-form comedy series.

Christina has two Netflix specials and runs Christina P. Cosmetics. Both are doing fine professionally. The marriage is what is ending.