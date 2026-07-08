Vin Diesel Says 'Fast Forever,' The Final 'Fast And Furious' Movie, Has Started Production

Vin Diesel posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on July 3 confirming that production has begun on Fast Forever, the 11th and final film in the Fast and Furious franchise, which launched 25 years ago with The Fast and the Furious in 2001 and has since grossed more than $7 billion worldwide. The film is scheduled to open March 17, 2028.

"I'm on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working," Diesel said in the video. "Over the past three and a half years, we've been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale."

Note that no cast has been officially announced yet and some film industry observers questioned whether principal photography has truly begun or whether Diesel was describing pre-production activity, a distinction the video does not clarify. What is confirmed.

Universal has the March 2028 date locked, director Louis Leterrier is returning from Fast X, Michael Lesslie rewrote the screenplay earlier this year, and the film has a $200 million budget.

Expected returning cast includes Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Gal Gadot.

Fast Forever picks up from Fast X's cliffhanger, Jason Momoa's villain Dante still out there, Little B still kidnapped, Luke Hobbs back in the mix.

Diesel has also promised a return to street racing roots alongside the franchise's signature globe-trotting chaos.

He has been patient with us for 25 years. We can be patient with him until March 2028.



