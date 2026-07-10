'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Left A Note Citing Facebook Cyberbullying Before His Death

Nearly three months after Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died by suicide at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on April 22, the Lake Havasu City Police Department has released its full incident report, and it confirms the existence of a handwritten note found in a bathroom closet near where Sheets was discovered.

The note, written on the back of a document dated February 20, 2026, read in part, "I could not take anymore the Facebook bullying." The handwriting was described by investigators as shaky.

Sheets was 67 years old. He had appeared on Storage Wars, A&E's reality competition series following bidders at storage unit auctions, from 2010 through 2023, earning the nickname "The Gambler" across 13 seasons.

His co-star Rene Nezhoda had spoken out after his death about alleged cyberbullying, saying Sheets "had a guy really, really tormenting him lately." Sheets himself had posted on Facebook in the weeks before his death about being harassed online and having someone impersonate him to extort local businesses.

"People are showing up to my work and wanting to harm me," he had written. "The police are aware of this but their hands are tied because Facebook allows this and it is very bad."

The police report also details that his girlfriend told investigators he had not been sleeping properly, had recently argued with his son Brandon over family matters and had been deeply distressed in the days leading up to his death.

Police confirmed they interviewed a man identified as the alleged online bully. The investigation is complete. The Mohave County Medical Examiner confirmed suicide as the cause of death in May.

A&E called Sheets "a beloved member of our Storage Wars family." His son Brandon wrote on Instagram:

"My heart is so broken. I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor."

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.