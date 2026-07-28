Xbox Outage Is Resolved After 14 Hours That Locked Players Out Of Digital And Physical Games

Xbox services are back up after one of the platform's longest outages of the year, a disruption that began Sunday night at approximately 11:10 PM ET on July 26 and lasted through Monday July 27, affecting players for more than 14 hours.

Microsoft has now restored service across all affected categories.

At its worst, four services were flagged as major outages on Xbox's status page: Account and Profile, Store and Subscriptions, Games and Gaming, and Apps and Mobile.

Players could not sign in, see their game libraries, launch digital games, access the Xbox Store or use the Xbox mobile app.

The most striking detail of the outage was that it also affected physical disc-based games, a reminder that even games sitting in the disc tray can require an online license check to launch. Microsoft warned that backward-compatible titles were also affected.

Some players accidentally discovered a silver lining during the chaos: the authentication failure allowed them to download and play games that had previously been removed from the Xbox Store, a quirk that quickly spread across gaming communities.

Microsoft never publicly disclosed the cause. Its engineers identified the issue during the outage and worked through the night and into Monday to restore service.

Xbox Support posted updates on X throughout the day as services gradually recovered. Everything is back now. The cause remains unexplained.