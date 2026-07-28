T-Mobile Outage Hits Over 62,000 Users Nationwide

T-Mobile went down Monday afternoon across the United States, reports began spiking on Downdetector around 4 PM ET, peaked at more than 62,000 reported incidents by 5 PM and had dropped back to roughly 22,000 by 6 PM as service gradually restored. One source indicated the peak may have exceeded 140,000 reports when broader tracking sources were included.

Customers across New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and much of the East Coast reported their phones switching to "SOS Only" or "No Service," meaning voice calls and 911 were still reachable but standard cellular service, texting, mobile data and 5G Home Internet were down. T-Mobile's own apps and TV streaming services were also affected.

T-Mobile acknowledged the situation in a statement: "Our teams are actively working the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers. Any service impacts are in the process of being resolved and are our highest priority.

We know how critical it is to stay connected, and every available resource is focused on resolving this as quickly as possible."

The company has not disclosed what caused the outage. As of Monday evening the issue was still developing.