Demi Moore’s Hair Just Changed For The First Time In Years And She Has Never Looked Better At 63

Demi Moore walked into Milan Fashion Week on Friday and left looking like a completely different person.

The actress showed up to Gucci’s Fall 2026 show at Palazzo Delle Scintille with her signature hip-length hair completely gone, replaced by a wet-look chin-length bob with a deep side part.

She was dressed head to toe in black leather — fitted jacket, skin-tight pants, stilettos, oversized sunglasses — with her chihuahua Pilaf tucked under one arm.

Comments flooded in immediately. Fans said they barely recognized her stepping out of the car. One wrote “I Can’t Even!!” on the hairstylist’s Instagram. Others said they hoped it was a wig. It was not a wig.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created the look and confirmed it on Instagram, calling it the “Demi-tris BoB.” In a statement to WWD, he said:

“I wanted to give Demi a very bold and fashion-forward look for Demna’s show. It is inspired by the silhouettes of the new collection. I felt an amazing, short, above-the-shoulder bob with this very sleek wet texture would be perfect to complement her look. It’s a big change for Demi — we’ve never seen her like this before. She looks very cool, effortless and modern. And it highlights her personality.”

She posed inside the venue alongside Donatella Versace, Brad Goreski, and Luca de Meo.

This was Demna Gvasalia’s debut show as Gucci’s new creative director, and Moore has been one of the house’s closest celebrity allies, she starred in Gucci’s short film The Tiger last October and wore the brand to the 2025 LACMA Gala.

Did Demi Moore Cut Her Hair?

Yes. This was not a wig.

Moore has kept her hair long for most of the last two decades, describing it in a 2026 Vogue interview as something almost spiritual.

“There’s a beautiful Native American Indigenous idea that our hair is like our prayers, and the longer it grows, the more it returns to the earth, so those prayers may manifest.”

She added that after years of experimentation, long hair was simply “most comfortable, most at ease and most a reflection of me.”

This is not the first time she has made a dramatic statement. She wore a pixie cut for Ghost in 1990.

She shaved her head entirely for GI Jane in 1997. In October 2025, she debuted bangs for the Gucci short film, writing on Instagram:

“Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days.”

She has also previously worn a bob for her role in Landman, adding loose curls to the end of the cut for the character.

Moore told People in January that her hair “has lived many lives” and that she likes “leaving room to play.” Friday’s bob in Milan is the most dramatic version of that philosophy yet.

How Old Is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore was born November 11, 1962. She is 63 years old.

She was born Demi Gene Guynes in Roswell, New Mexico. She took the last name Moore from her first husband, musician Freddie Moore, whom she married in 1980.

She later married actor Emilio Estevez, and then Bruce Willis in 1987. She and Willis divorced in 2000 after having three daughters together — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. She was also engaged to actor Ashton Kutcher, whom she married in 2005 and divorced in 2013.

She broke through in 1985 with St. Elmo’s Fire and became one of the biggest stars of the 1990s through Ghost, A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Striptease.

After years out of the spotlight, her 2024 film The Substance earned her a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination, completing one of the more remarkable career revivals in Hollywood.

At 63, she is at the peak of her visibility and influence. Friday in Milan made that point without saying a word.

Demi Moore On Hit Series Landman

Moore plays Cami Miller in the Paramount+ drama Landman, created by Taylor Sheridan.

In Season 1, Cami was the wife of billionaire oil titan Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm. The role was deliberately understated, Moore later joked that she was “the ‘Where’s Waldo?’ of Season 1.”

Season 2, which premiered November 16, 2025, centers on Cami stepping into the role of CEO of M-Tex Oil following her husband’s death — navigating grief, corporate wolves, and an empire she has watched from the sidelines but never controlled.

Moore described her Season 2 arc to USA Today:

“The devastation for Cami of losing the love of her life and having to navigate the grief at the same time as having to protect his legacy — and step into a role and navigate treacherous waters that she knows and has been around but hasn’t been in the day-to-day — in a way, that’s just another layer of losing Monty.”

She told the outlet the new season gets “juicy” and “starts off with a bang.” Her first scene back on set had Cami addressing a room full of skeptical oil executives and bankers with what Moore described as a “Don’t mess with me moment,” closing with the line: “Enjoy your lunch. I paid for it with your money.”

She shares the screen with Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott, who joins in Season 2.

Are you a fan of the new look?

