Love Is Blind’s DeVonta Didn’t Make It To The Altar But What He’s Done Since Will Shock You

When DeVonta walked away from Love Is Blind Season 10 without getting married, most viewers assumed he’d need some time to process everything.

He and Brittany never made it to the altar, their relationship unraveling before the wedding day ever arrived. It felt like an ending. It was not an ending.

According to spoilers leaked ahead of the Season 10 reunion, which streams on Netflix March 11, DeVonta is set to announce at the reunion that he is both engaged and expecting a child with someone new.

Someone he met, fell for, proposed to, and got pregnant with in the months since filming wrapped. The internet is not okay.

What Happened Between DeVonta and Brittany

DeVonta and Brittany’s Love Is Blind journey was one of the season’s more quietly painful storylines.

Their connection in the pods felt real, but things deteriorated as the show progressed.

By the time the wedding episode arrived, they never made it to the ceremony.

No dramatic altar moment, no last-minute declaration, just an ending that happened off-camera, away from the spectacle the show typically builds toward.

Brittany has been vocal on social media since the season aired, and viewers largely sympathized with her. DeVonta, by contrast, kept a lower profile.

The Reunion Bombshell

Reality Receipts, the podcast that has consistently broken accurate Love Is Blind spoilers ahead of reunion airings, reported that DeVonta’s announcement will be one of the four major bombshells dropped in the single March 11 reunion episode.

The details are specific: DeVonta is engaged to someone new and the couple is expecting a child together.

The timeline, if accurate, means this all happened remarkably fast after filming concluded. Love Is Blind production typically wraps months before episodes air, which means DeVonta had a window, but not a long one.

The speed of it is what has fans most stunned.

This isn’t a “quietly moved on and started dating someone” update. This is engaged and expecting. Two of the biggest life milestones, back to back, with someone the audience has never seen or heard of.

Why This Hits Differently

Part of what makes the DeVonta news so jarring is the contrast it creates. Brittany went through a public, emotionally raw experience on one of Netflix’s most-watched reality shows.

She made it to the pods, formed a connection, got close enough to almost reach the altar, and then watched it fall apart. That’s a lot to go through on camera in front of millions of viewers.

Meanwhile, DeVonta apparently went home, met someone, fell in love, got engaged, and is now expecting, all before the season even finished airing.

Reality television has produced some jarring post-show timelines before, but this one is in rare company.

The audience is still processing the finale, the reunion hasn’t even aired yet, and DeVonta is already announcing a pregnancy and engagement with someone who never appeared on screen.

The Broader Reunion Picture

DeVonta’s announcement is one of four major moments reportedly set to define the March 11 reunion.

The others are equally dramatic: a divorce announcement from a couple who said yes at the altar today, a secret marriage certificate that leaked showing two cast members who ended their Love Is Blind relationship on camera quietly got legally married afterward, and a cast member now reportedly dating another contestant who was eliminated early in the season.

One reunion episode. Four bombshells. Netflix knows exactly what it’s doing scheduling this for a Tuesday night.

What to Watch For on March 11

If the spoilers hold, and Reality Receipts has a strong track record, the DeVonta announcement will likely land early in the reunion as one of the first genuine shocks of the episode.

How Brittany responds, whether she knew beforehand, and how the rest of the cast reacts will be the real television moment buried inside the announcement itself.

For now, Love Is Blind viewers who just finished watching the finale are already searching his name.

The contrast between what they saw on screen today and what’s reportedly coming on March 11 is exactly the kind of gap that keeps a show living rent-free in the cultural conversation for weeks.

DeVonta didn’t make it to the altar on Love Is Blind. He just lapped the entire cast anyway.