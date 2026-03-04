Olivia Wilde Just Showed Up To Paris Fashion Week In An Outfit No One Saw Coming

Olivia Wilde has never been afraid to reinvent herself, but what she just wore to Paris Fashion Week stopped people mid-scroll, and for good reason.

The 41-year-old actress and director stepped out in Paris on Monday evening in a shimmering black Saint Laurent catsuit that plunged dramatically all the way to her stomach.

Long sleeves, structured shoulders, slim legs, and an unwrapped twist detail at the center made the look equal parts architectural and daring.

She threw a tailored black blazer casually over her shoulders, added black heels, black sunglasses, and a slick ponytail, and let the Saint Laurent craftsmanship speak for itself.

No jewelry. Nothing to compete with the neckline.

For anyone who has followed Wilde over the years, the look landed like a statement. This is not the flowy, romantic, boho Olivia Wilde that became her signature. This is something else entirely.

A Full Day of Fashion

The catsuit wasn’t even her only look of the day.

Earlier on Monday, Wilde attended the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2026 show in a bottle green reflective coat dress with matching heels, polished, sophisticated, and miles away from anything she would have worn five years ago.

The shift didn’t start in Paris. At Sundance in January, she debuted bright blonde hair in a sheer black lace gown.

In the weeks since, she’s been spotted in a sultry black velvet strapless dress at events around London.

Paris Fashion Week is just the latest confirmation that something in her personal style has genuinely changed, and that she’s leaning into it.

The Bigger Picture For Wilde

It would be easy to look at the catsuit in isolation and call it a fashion moment. But the context around it makes it more interesting than that.

Wilde premiered her new directorial feature, The Invite, at Sundance 2026 to a standing ovation.

The film, a sharp relationship comedy starring Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, with Wilde herself in front of the camera too, was acquired by A24 and is set for a summer 2026 theatrical release.

It’s her most high-profile directorial work to date, and the critical response out of Sundance suggested she’s firmly in a new chapter professionally.

Personally, she’s been equally open about moving forward. Since September 2025, Wilde has been in a relationship with art dealer Caspar Jopling, who was previously married to singer Ellie Goulding for five years before their split.

By January 2026, Wilde and Jopling went Instagram official with a photo that made clear this wasn’t a quiet situationship, it was a real relationship. Sources have since reported that Jopling has been introducing her to family and friends, and the two were seen together publicly at Sundance just weeks ago.

What Paris Fashion Week Confirmed

Fashion has always been one of the clearest ways celebrities signal to the public who they are right now. The boho aesthetic Wilde wore for years communicated something specific.

The Saint Laurent catsuit communicates something completely different. It’s controlled, architectural, intentional.

It’s the look of someone who knows exactly what she’s doing and isn’t second-guessing any of it.

Wilde turns 42 next week, March 10, which makes the timing of this Paris appearance feel even more pointed.

If she’s stepping into a new decade of her life, she’s doing it in a plunging Saint Laurent catsuit at Fashion Week, with an A24 film in post-production and a relationship that appears to be going somewhere real.

For a celebrity who spent several years defined more by her personal life than her work, that’s a meaningful shift.

Olivia Wilde is very much in control of the narrative now.