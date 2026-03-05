Britney Spears Was Arrested Last Night And What Her Team Said Afterward Has Everyone Worried

Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California on suspicion of driving under the influence.

She was 44 years old, alone in the car, and pulled over by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 PM in the community of Moorpark, approximately 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles and close to her home in Thousand Oaks.

She was taken to a hospital immediately after being pulled over. Not for injuries, the artist sustained none.

CHP officers transported her there specifically to draw her blood and determine her blood alcohol content.

She was booked at the sheriff’s department around 3 AM Thursday morning. Inmate records show she was released just after 6 AM.

By the time she was out, her Instagram account, where she regularly posted videos of herself dancing at home, had been deactivated. It was gone by early Thursday morning. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

How Britney Spears Was Pulled Over Wednesday Night

Another driver on the road saw Spears driving erratically and called 911. The California Highway Patrol responded to that call, caught up with her vehicle, and initiated the DUI investigation from there.

Spears was alone in the car. She was not far from her Thousand Oaks home when CHP pulled her over in Moorpark.

After the stop, officers transported her directly to a hospital to draw blood, the standard procedure when officers suspect impairment but need laboratory confirmation of blood alcohol content or the presence of drugs.

It has not been confirmed whether the suspected impairment involved alcohol, drugs, or both.

This is the first arrest of Spears’ career. Despite years of public scrutiny, mental health crises, a highly publicized conservatorship battle, and relentless tabloid coverage, she had never previously been arrested.

What Britney Spears’ Team Said After The Arrest

The statement released by Spears’ representative after the arrest is what has fans and observers most concerned. It goes significantly further than a standard legal disclaimer.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement continued:

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

The phrase “long overdue change” is not language that appears in a standard DUI statement.

Neither is a reference to an “overdue needed plan” from her loved ones. The rep’s words describe someone whose inner circle believes a significant intervention is necessary, and the public statement is, intentionally or not, a signal that the people around Spears are alarmed.

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After DUI Arrest

The deactivation of her Instagram account in the hours following the arrest added another layer to the story.

Spears has used Instagram as her primary public outlet for years, posting videos of herself dancing, writing long captions about her life, sharing her thoughts directly with fans without a filter.

It has been, for better or worse, her main connection to the public since the conservatorship ended in 2021.

The account going dark immediately after the arrest is being read by fans as a sign of either a personal decision to withdraw or an intervention by people around her to limit her public presence during a crisis.

What Has Been Happening In Britney Spears’ Life Recently?

The DUI arrest doesn’t exist in a vacuum. In the weeks and months leading up to Wednesday night, several significant things happened in Spears’ life.

Just days before the arrest, Spears was granted a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old Louisiana man who had been stalking and harassing her online since 2013.

The man had shown up at her Southern California home in 2025 and was arrested for trespassing.

Last month, Spears finalized the sale of her entire music catalog to publisher Primary Wave in a deal industry sources estimate at approximately $200 million.

It was described as a landmark transaction, and also one that severed her from ownership of the music that defined her career.

In January, Spears posted and then deleted an Instagram message stating she “will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”

In the same post she expressed hope to perform in the UK and Australia with one of her sons.

Sources told NewsNation that Spears had been in a “very dark” place following the release of Kevin Federline’s tell-all book, titled You Thought You Knew, which painted her as a toxic mother.

Federline and Spears were married for just over two years starting in 2004 and share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

What Happens Next For Britney Spears?

Spears is due in court on May 4. The blood draw taken at the hospital will be processed and the results will inform the formal charges she faces.

A first-time DUI in California typically carries fines, a license suspension, and potential probation, though the specific outcome depends on her blood alcohol level and any other factors from the investigation.

Her rep’s statement that “her boys are going to be spending time with her” and that loved ones are developing “an overdue needed plan” suggests the people closest to her are treating this moment as a turning point rather than an isolated incident.

Spears has not spoken publicly since the arrest. Her Instagram remains deactivated. She has not posted, commented, or responded to any coverage of the arrest as of Thursday morning.

The conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years ended in 2021.

Since then she has navigated that freedom largely on her own terms, some of it publicly, much of it in private in Thousand Oaks.

Wednesday night was the first time that freedom resulted in an arrest.

Her team is calling it “completely inexcusable.” They’re also calling it a chance for “long overdue change.”