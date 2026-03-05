Love Is Blind’s Bri And Connor Broke Up On Camera — But What They Did Next Will Shock You

Bri and Connor’s Love Is Blind Season 10 journey ended the way most viewers expected.

They didn’t make it to the altar. Their relationship unraveled before the wedding, they walked away on camera, and that appeared to be that.

Except it wasn’t.

A marriage certificate has leaked showing that Bri and Connor legally married on March 28, 2025 in Hamilton County, Ohio months after their Love Is Blind relationship ended.

Neither has confirmed it publicly. Netflix hasn’t acknowledged it. But the document exists, and the internet has seen it.

What Happened Between Bri And Connor On Love Is Blind Season 10?

Bri and Connor’s connection in the pods was one of the more genuine storylines of Season 10.

As the season progressed, things fell apart.

By the time the wedding episode arrived they never made it to the ceremony, their relationship ended before the altar, away from the dramatic finale moment the show typically builds toward.

The show presented it as a clean ending. Bri moved on. Connor moved on. That was the story as far as anyone watching Netflix knew.

The marriage certificate tells a different story entirely.

The Leaked Marriage Certificate That Has Love Is Blind Fans Losing Their Minds

According to Reality Receipts, the podcast with a strong track record of accurate Love Is Blind spoilers ahead of reunion episodes, a Hamilton County Ohio marriage certificate surfaced showing Bri and Connor legally married on March 28, 2025.

That date puts the marriage well after their Love Is Blind filming ended but before the season began airing on Netflix.

They broke up on the show, went home, and quietly got married anyway, without telling anyone, without posting about it, without giving any indication to the millions of viewers.

Neither Bri nor Connor has addressed the certificate publicly. Their social media accounts have given nothing away.

Why The Bri And Connor Twist Is The Most Shocking Love Is Blind Season 10 Moment

Viewers watched them not make it. The show framed it as an ending. And then, privately, quietly, in an Ohio courthouse, they made it official anyway.

It raises questions the reunion will have to answer. When did they reconnect? Why did they keep it secret? Will they confirm it on camera on March 11?

More importantly, how does the Love Is Blind production team respond to two cast members who played out a breakup on screen while apparently knowing they were going to get married afterward?

What Else Is Coming At The Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion

The Bri and Connor reveal is one of four major bombshells reportedly set to drop at the March 11 reunion.

A couple who said yes at the altar in the Season 10 finale, which dropped on Netflix March 4, is reportedly announcing a divorce at the reunion.

It would be the first time in the American version of Love Is Blind that a couple who married on the show announced their split at the reunion episode.

It has happened on the UK version. It has never happened here.

DeVonta, who never made it to the altar with Brittany, is reportedly set to announce he is both engaged and expecting a child with someone new, someone who has nothing to do with the show, in the months since filming wrapped.

And Jessica, one of the season’s most sympathetic figures after co-star Chris publicly humiliated her on camera, is allegedly now in a relationship with Haramol, a 36-year-old ER doctor who appeared briefly in the first episode before being eliminated early.

When Is The Love Is Blind Season 10 Reunion On Netflix?

The Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion streams on Netflix on March 11 at 9pm ET. Netflix is also running a Tudum watch party alongside the episode with games, polls, and surprise guests. If the spoilers hold, and Reality Receipts has earned its credibility, it will be one of the most chaotic reunion episodes the show has ever produced.

The countdown is on.