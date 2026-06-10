Jordan Staal Scored The Cup Final Game Winner While Falling Down

Jordan Staal is 37 years old and has been waiting for this since 2012, which is when he arrived in Carolina via trade and inherited a franchise that was about to begin a long, painful stretch of missing the playoffs. He survived those years.

He survived the eight consecutive playoff appearances that followed, each one ending before the Stanley Cup Final, and the three consecutive years of losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Florida Panthers.

On Tuesday night in Las Vegas, with his team needing a win or facing a 3-1 series deficit they would almost certainly not recover from, Staal scored two goals including a falling-down backhander in the third period that gave Carolina the lead for good, and the Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 to tie the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece.

Game 5 is Thursday in Raleigh.

Staal celebrated the game winner by face-planting on the T-Mobile Arena ice, arms out, helmet hitting the surface before his teammates reached him.

A 37-year-old captain who was literally horizontal when he scored the goal that kept his team's Cup hopes alive. He has now scored in all four games of this series, the first player to score in the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final since 1982.

The Game That Almost Slipped Away Again

The Carolina Hurricanes in this Stanley Cup Final have a specific and identifiable pattern. They build leads. They squander them in the second period.

They reclaim them in the third. All four games have followed some version of this arc, each one featuring a multi-goal comeback to at least tie. The Hurricanes have been outscored 9-1 in second periods against Vegas in this series. They have outscored Vegas 9-3 in third periods. The pattern is consistent enough to be structural rather than coincidental.

Game 4 ran the pattern to completion one more time. Logan Stankoven scored 66 seconds into the game on a rebound that bounced off the boards to him in front, his 11th goal of the 2026 postseason, and Jackson Blake made it 2-0 off a Taylor Hall pass that he deposited high into the net past Carter Hart.

The Hurricanes were flying. It looked like a game that was over in the first ten minutes.

Then Mark Stone got behind the Carolina defense and deked Brandon Bussi at 7:22 of the first period, and the margin was 2-1. Jordan Staal restored it to two goals on a power play rebound before the period ended, his shot cleaning up a Shayne Gostisbehere attempt from the point that Hart had initially stopped.

Brayden McNabb appeared to score in the final seconds of the period, but the puck crossed the line after the clock hit 0:00 and the review confirmed it did not count. Carolina led 3-1 after twenty minutes.

The second period was the second period. William Karlsson converted on a play that Mitch Marner created, Marner drew two defenders, passed to Rasmus Andersson, Andersson found Karlsson in the slot for a one-timer that beat Bussi cleanly at 4:51.

Carolina 3, Vegas 2. Brett Howden, who had scored 12 goals all regular season and has now scored 14 in the playoffs alone, put a wrist shot past Bussi late in the period to tie it at 3-3. Carolina had squandered a two-goal lead in the second period of a Stanley Cup Final game for the third time in four tries.

Jordan Staal Falling And Scoring And Celebrating

The third period began and the Hurricanes reclaimed possession of it the way they have reclaimed three third periods in this series. What produced Tuesday's lead was a Vegas turnover in their own zone.

Seth Jarvis jumped on the loose puck and found himself alone in front of Hart. Jarvis could not convert. The puck stayed loose. Nikolaj Ehlers attempted a shot and did not connect cleanly, kind of whiffed, as the WRAL account put it.

The puck ended up at Staal's stick. Staal was off-balance, falling, going down. He backhanded it anyway. Hart dove. The puck went in.

Staal hit the ice face-first. The arena roared. Carolina led 4-3.

"Pretty much every time we give him any type of opportunity, he seizes the moment," coach Rod Brind'Amour said of Bussi, a quote from the day before that applies equally well to the player who scored it.

Staal, given a loose puck in the third period of a tied Stanley Cup Final game with the series on the line, seized it while falling down.

Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal to make it 5-3. Bussi held on through some late Vegas pressure in the final seconds.

The Brother And The Cup That Would Match The Other Brother

Jordan Staal won the Stanley Cup in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His brother Marc is a current NHL player. His brother Eric won the Stanley Cup in 2006, with the Carolina Hurricanes, the only championship in franchise history, and Eric Staal's jersey hangs in the rafters at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Jordan joined the Hurricanes in 2012. He has watched his brother's championship banner in the building he plays in for fourteen years.

If Carolina wins the Stanley Cup in 2026, Jordan Staal will have won it with the same franchise his brother won it with twenty years before. Two brothers. Two championships. The same banner-hanging ceremony at the same arena.

He is 37 years old. He is scoring while falling down. He has a goal in all four games of the Final. The series is tied.

Bussi In His First Career Playoff Start

The goaltending story of the night was Brandon Bussi delivering in his first career NHL playoff start, after the stunning revelation during warmups that Frederik Andersen would not dress for the game.

Bussi was tested immediately. He stopped a breakaway early. He stopped two rebounds. He allowed three goals in a game where the score was 5-3 final, which means he was not beaten often enough to change the outcome.

The third period was where Bussi earned his night. Vegas pushed hard to tie the game after Staal's goal, knowing they were running out of time and running out of chances to avoid falling behind in the series. Bussi made the saves he needed to make, including in the final seconds when the game was being held by threads.

He went through the entire regular season, 31-6-2 in 39 starts, as Carolina's primary goalie and then watched Andersen start all 16 playoff games before Tuesday. His comment when asked before the game whether he knew he was starting: "You know Roddy's our coach, right? Let's see if you guys have better luck."

He started. He won. The series is tied.

What Thursday Means

The Hurricanes fly back to Raleigh. Game 5 is Thursday at Lenovo Center, games 5, 6 and 7 if necessary alternate between the home arenas, and Carolina has home ice advantage as the Eastern Conference's top seed.

The arena that was the site of three consecutive Eastern Conference Final losses to the Florida Panthers will be the arena where Carolina tries to take a 3-2 series lead against Vegas.

Thirty-three goals have been scored in four games of this Stanley Cup Final. The 2026 playoffs have been extraordinary and wild and full of the specific kind of tension that comes when both teams are good enough to win every game and neither one is good enough to put the other away.

Jordan Staal scored two goals and celebrated one of them face-down on the T-Mobile Arena ice.

The series is tied. Come Thursday.