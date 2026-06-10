Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams Left Tackle, Arrested For Felony Domestic Battery

Alaric Jackson, the 27-year-old starting left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams and one of the largest men on a roster that just acquired Myles Garrett, was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony domestic battery at his home in the San Fernando Valley, according to LAPD sources who spoke to NBC Los Angeles. His bail was set at $50,000. Jackson was booked and is in custody.

The arrest happened at approximately 11 PM when police were called to Jackson's residence in response to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned that Jackson and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument. According to investigators, Jackson believed the woman was recording him with her phone and allegedly attempted to take the phone out of her hand.

The woman had scratch marks on her arms. Jackson was arrested on the felony domestic battery charge.

The Los Angeles Rams have not issued a public statement as of Tuesday morning. The NFL has not commented. No attorney for Jackson was identified in the initial reports.

Who Is Alaric Jackson?

Jackson entered professional football with no guarantee of a career. He went undrafted out of the University of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft, which meant no signing bonus, no guaranteed contract and no roster spot, only the opportunity to compete for one as an undrafted free agent.

The Los Angeles Rams signed him in May 2021 and he spent that first season developing on the practice squad and in limited action behind established veterans.





What the Rams saw in the 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive lineman over the following seasons was enough to justify increasing investment. He worked his way into the starting lineup, developed as a pass protector at left tackle, the position that protects a right-handed quarterback's blind side, typically the highest-paid and most scrutinized position on the offensive line, and became a reliable starter for a franchise that has been a Super Bowl contender throughout this period of his development.

In February 2025, with his value established and the Rams wanting to secure their blind-side protection going forward, the team signed Jackson to a three-year contract extension.

The commitment reflected how the organization valued him as part of the core around Matthew Stafford, the 2025 NFL MVP whose contract runs through 2027 and whose protection is essential to the offense Sean McVay has built.

Six years into a career that started with no guarantee of one, Jackson was a signed, starting, extended left tackle on a team that was now simultaneously one of the most dangerous offensive lines in the NFC and the recent recipient of Myles Garrett via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

The arrest Monday night arrived in the middle of that elevated context.

The Prior Personal Conduct Violation

Monday's arrest is not Jackson's first contact with the NFL's personal conduct framework. In 2024, the league suspended him for two games for a violation of its personal conduct policy.

The specific nature of that 2024 violation was not detailed in the available reporting at the time and has not been connected to any specific incident by the league's public communications. He served the suspension and returned to the roster.

The NFL's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the policy established and significantly strengthened after the Ray Rice incident in 2014, governs how the league handles arrests and allegations involving domestic violence and related conduct.

Under that policy, the league conducts its own investigation independent of the criminal process and the commissioner has authority to impose discipline including suspension, placement on the Commissioner Exempt list and in serious cases indefinite suspension.

A prior personal conduct policy suspension combined with a new arrest will be considered by the league in whatever process follows Monday's arrest.

The specific handling of the 2026 situation will depend on the investigation that the league's security and legal teams conduct in the coming weeks.

The Domestic Battery Charge And What It Means

Under California law, felony domestic battery is charged when a physical altercation between intimate partners results in injury to the alleged victim, in this case, the scratch marks on the woman's arms that investigators observed and documented.

The distinction between misdemeanor and felony domestic battery in California involves the nature of the injury sustained. Scratch marks visible enough to be documented by investigators at the scene can meet the injury threshold for the felony designation.

An arrest represents a law enforcement determination that probable cause exists to charge the individual, not a finding of guilt. Jackson is entitled to the presumption of innocence as the legal process proceeds.

No attorney has been identified in available reporting and no public response from Jackson or his representatives has been issued.

The $50,000 bail indicates the court's assessment of flight risk and the seriousness of the charge at the time of booking.

The Timing And What It Means For The Rams

The Rams agreed to the Myles Garrett trade from Cleveland on June 1, acquiring one of the two most decorated defensive players in the current NFL in exchange for Jared Verse and three draft picks.

The trade made Los Angeles an immediate Super Bowl favorite in the NFC, pairing a defensive transformation on the outside with the offensive infrastructure Stafford needs to contend. Sean McVay's team entering 2026 has the look of one of the most complete rosters in the conference.

Jackson is the starting left tackle protecting that infrastructure. His arrest Monday night creates a specific and immediate uncertainty about the Rams' offensive line configuration, not because he has been found guilty of anything, but because the NFL's handling of domestic violence arrests under its personal conduct policy can result in placement on the Commissioner Exempt list, which allows teams to pay players while keeping them off the field pending investigation.

Whether the league exercises that option depends on the investigation the league security team undertakes in the days and weeks ahead.

The Rams' season begins in September. The investigation will be underway before then. Whether Jackson is available for the start of training camp and the regular season depends on outcomes that Monday night's arrest set in motion.