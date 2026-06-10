Brandon Bussi Is Starting Game 4 Of The Cup Final And Here Is Why

The Carolina Hurricanes walked out for warmups before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday in Las Vegas, and the goalie who led them onto the ice was not Frederik Andersen.

It was Brandon Bussi. Andersen, who had started all 16 of Carolina's previous playoff games this postseason, who was the backbone of three consecutive series wins and the reason the Hurricanes arrived at the Stanley Cup Final, is a healthy scratch. No injury designation.

He is in the building as the emergency backup goalie in case something happens to Bussi or Pyotr Kochetkov. He is not dressed.

Bussi is 27 years old and was acquired off waivers from the Florida Panthers last October. He entered the 2025-26 season with no NHL experience whatsoever.

He went 31-6-2 during the regular season with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage, became Carolina's primary starter and then watched Andersen take over for the postseason while he dressed as the backup. His last game action before last Saturday was April 14.

His first career NHL playoff start is Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, on the road, trailing the series 2-1, with the season on the line.

The Numbers That Made This Decision Inevitable

Rod Brind'Amour kept the goalie choice secret from everyone, the media, apparently his own players, until the warmup skate Tuesday in Las Vegas. He said Sunday he did not anticipate lineup changes.

Andersen took what Brind'Amour called a "maintenance day" on Monday and did not practice, which the organization characterized as routine. None of it suggested what the Hurricanes were about to do.

The statistics told the story, though, for anyone willing to read them. Andersen through the first two series of this postseason, Ottawa in a sweep, Philadelphia in a sweep — was extraordinary.

A .950 save percentage. A goals-against average around 1.10. The kind of goaltending that made it look like Carolina's path to the Cup might be frictionless.

The Eastern Conference Finals against Montreal introduced friction. Andersen's save percentage dropped to .856. His goals-against climbed to 2.77. The Hurricanes won the series in five games, but the goaltending was markedly less dominant than it had been.

Then the Stanley Cup Final began, and the numbers fell off a cliff. In Games 1 through 3 against Vegas, Andersen allowed 12 goals on 65 shots, a .815 save percentage that ranked among the worst stretches of his playoff career.

In Game 3, he was pulled after two periods having given up four goals on 16 shots. His goals-against average against Vegas specifically reached 4.44.

His decline as the playoffs have progressed has been statistically unambiguous. First round GAA: 1.10. Second round GAA: 1.14. Conference final GAA: 1.91, a number that already reflected the Montreal stretch. Stanley Cup Final GAA: 4.44.

That is not a slump or a bad game. That is a pattern of deterioration across eight weeks of playoff hockey in a goalie who started the run playing as well as any goaltender in the league.

The Game 3 That Changed Everything

Game 3 in Raleigh on Saturday was the game that made Tuesday's decision inevitable. Andersen gave up four goals on 16 shots in the first two periods against a Vegas power play that had been the most dangerous in the Final and a forward group that found shooting lanes consistently throughout the night.

Brind'Amour pulled him to start the third period, which is a message that carries weight, you do not pull a goalie who has started every game of a playoff run in the middle of a Stanley Cup Final game unless you have concluded that the team's best chance requires a change.

Bussi came in for the third period and the Hurricanes transformed. The deficit was four goals. Carolina scored twice to make it close, with Bussi stopping 18 of 19 shots behind him and making the critical saves that allowed the comeback to develop.

The most important stop of the period was a penalty shot attempt by Mitch Marner, the playoffs' leading scorer, a player whose individual skill on penalty shots has been demonstrated repeatedly throughout the postseason. Bussi stopped him cleanly.

The Hurricanes eventually lost 5-4 in double overtime on a goal that nobody could describe as Bussi's fault in any meaningful sense. Shea Theodore fired a shot from the point.

The puck hit the end boards behind Bussi, bounced back off the boards at an angle nobody could have anticipated, deflected off Bussi's skate or stick and went in. A freakish bounce. Double overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina lost.

But Brind'Amour had seen enough to make a decision. The man who stopped Mitch Marner on a penalty shot in the middle of a comeback, who gave up one goal in three periods while Andersen had given up four in two, would start Game 4.

Who Is Brandon Bussi?

The background on Brandon Bussi is the specific kind of hockey story that the sport produces occasionally and that fans of a team fall in love with. He was not a highly touted prospect.

He was not a first-round pick working his way through a development system with the expectation of becoming a starter. He was a goaltender who worked his way to the NHL through the specific combination of persistence and performance that gets a player claimed off waivers.

The Florida Panthers claimed him, developed him in their system, and then the Carolina Hurricanes claimed him off waivers last October when the Panthers made him available. He walked into the Carolina locker room with no NHL experience and proceeded to go 31-6-2 in 39 regular season games.

He became the primary starter on a team that started the season with Andersen as its clear number one and finished it as a legitimate two-goalie competition.

When Andersen took the playoff starter's job, Bussi handled it with the grace that his teammates and coaches have consistently cited when discussing his character. After Game 3, asked about the possibility that he might start Game 4, he explicitly credited Andersen rather than campaigning for himself. "Fred's the reason why we're here right now. So if they tell me I'm going, great."

They told him he was going. He is going.

The Series And What It Means

The Hurricanes trail the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 heading into Tuesday's Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena.

Losing the game means trailing 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, which has historically been a position from which no team has ever rallied to win the Cup. Winning ties the series at 2-2 and returns it to Raleigh for Game 5 on Thursday.

The goaltending change is one specific variable in a game that will be decided by many factors.

Vegas won the first two games at T-Mobile Arena by scores that reflected the home team's comfort in their building and the Golden Knights' depth across every line. Carolina won Game 2 in overtime in what turned out to be the series' most consequential game given how Game 3 unfolded.

Bussi presents a tactical wrinkle, he catches right-handed where Andersen catches left-handed, which theoretically changes some of the reads that Vegas shooters have developed across three games.

Brett Howden dismissed that as a meaningful factor in most situations, acknowledging it might affect a specific penalty shot move. The difference in goalie is more significant psychologically than it is technically, the Hurricanes are telling their team and their opponent that they are making a change because they believe the change improves their chances.

A 27-year-old making his first career playoff start in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, in Las Vegas, with the season on the line. The sport occasionally produces these moments. Tonight is one of them.