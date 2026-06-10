Lindsey Graham Wins Republican Primary Against Challenger

Lindsey Graham won the Republican primary in South Carolina on Tuesday night, clearing the field of five challengers with 59.1 percent of the vote and avoiding the June 23 runoff that would have been required if he had fallen below a majority.

Decision Desk HQ projected his victory just before 8:30 PM Eastern. Graham, who has represented South Carolina in the United States Senate since January 2003, is now headed to the November 3 general election seeking a fifth consecutive term.

The biggest threat in a five-candidate primary field came from Mark Lynch, a self-funding businessman who loaned his own campaign $5 million and had received the endorsement of Paul Dans, the architect of the conservative Project 2025 policy blueprint, after Dans ended his own primary challenge in mid-April and backed Lynch instead. Lynch did not come close enough to force the runoff.

Graham spent heavily to make sure of it. His campaign put more than $13 million in advertising on the air according to AdImpact, an enormous sum for a Senate primary in a state where the Republican nominee has not lost a Senate race in decades.

The spending reflected both the resources Graham had accumulated across 23 years of incumbency and the seriousness with which his campaign treated the challenge from Lynch and the broader field.

The Trump Endorsement And What It Meant

President Trump endorsed Graham for re-election, saying "Lindsey has been a wonderful friend, and has always been there when I needed him." Graham's campaign featured the endorsement prominently, leaning into the alliance between the senator and the president in its advertising.

"President Trump delivered on his promise to close the border with Graham's help," one campaign advertisement told South Carolina Republican primary voters. "He's there for South Carolina, delivering for President Trump."

The framing is a deliberate construction of the 2026 Graham, not the Graham who once called Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic bigot" during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, not the Graham who suggested after January 6, 2021 that Trump bore responsibility for what happened, but the Graham who evolved over the years of Trump's first term and Trump's return to the White House into one of the former and current president's close allies and frequent golf partners.

That evolution has been the central political reality of Graham's recent career. South Carolina Republican primary voters have consistently rewarded it. He won with 59.1 percent on Tuesday night.

The runoff that Lynch and Dans and the broader challenger field had hoped to force did not materialize.

The Democratic Primary That Will Determine His Opponent

Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, won the Democratic primary with 61.1 percent of the vote against opponents Brandon Brown and Kyle Freeman. Andrews had led the Democratic field in fundraising and had been on television before Tuesday night, running ads that called Graham a "warmonger" and a "swamp creature," language calibrated for a Democratic primary electorate nationally while also building name recognition in South Carolina ahead of what is expected to be a competitive general election by the standards of the South.

The warmonger framing is a reference to Graham's decades-long reputation as one of the most hawkish voices in the United States Senate on foreign policy, a senator who has supported military action and US involvement in conflicts more readily and more vocally than many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

It is a characterization that Graham's critics have applied to him for years and that Andrews is choosing to make a central element of her campaign.

Whether that framing is effective in a general election in South Carolina is a different question than whether it works to win a Democratic primary. South Carolina has not sent a Democrat to the United States Senate since 2002, when Fritz Hollings was reelected for the last time.

Democrats face, as NBC News noted in its coverage of Tuesday's results, an uphill climb. Andrews won the primary she needed to win. The general election is the climb she has known was ahead of her from the day she entered the race.

Graham's Career And What A Fifth Term Would Mean

Lindsey Graham was first elected to the United States Senate in 2002, succeeding Strom Thurmond, who had himself served in the Senate for nearly half a century, and taking office in January 2003.

He has been reelected in 2008, 2014 and 2020, each time facing primary challenges that critics hoped would dislodge him but that he survived with margins comfortable enough to avoid runoffs in three of the four cycles.

The 2014 primary was the one that generated the most attention at the time, a field of seven challengers backed by Tea Party energy that produced the lowest primary vote share for a sitting South Carolina Republican senator in decades.

Graham won 56.6 percent, enough to avoid a runoff but widely covered as a sign of vulnerability. He went on to win the general election comfortably, as South Carolina Republican senators tend to do.

The 2026 primary produced 59.1 percent against a smaller but better-funded field, with the self-funding Lynch representing the kind of challenge that money alone could create even without a groundswell of grassroots opposition. Graham outspent him by a significant margin, secured Trump's endorsement, and won.

A fifth term would extend Graham's Senate tenure through 2033, his 31st year in the chamber, making him one of the longer-serving senators of his era if he serves the full term.

The November 3 general election against Andrews will be the campaign that determines whether that continuation happens, in a state where the partisan geography has consistently favored the Republican nominee.

The primary is resolved. Graham heads to November with the Trump endorsement, a formidable fundraising operation and the advantages of incumbency in South Carolina. Andrews heads to November with a medical background, a clear line of attack and the specific energy of a Democrat who believes the political environment has created an opening that the raw partisan numbers in the state have not historically provided.