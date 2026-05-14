Nvidia Stock Is Up Today And Here Is Every Reason Why It Keeps Rising

Nvidia shares gained 2.6 percent on Wednesday May 14, 2026, settling around $220 after a week in which the company announced more than $5 billion in new strategic investments, confirmed its CEO is traveling to Beijing with President Trump, signed a collaboration deal with Intel, partnered with an AI startup on advanced AI agents and watched analysts reiterate Buy ratings while describing the stock as significantly undervalued relative to its long-term growth outlook.

That is one week. For a company with a market capitalization that briefly surpassed $5.5 trillion on Tuesday, that is also a company moving faster than most institutions can process.

The specific catalyst for Wednesday’s 2.6 percent gain was a combination of three announcements that arrived in quick succession.

Nvidia secured the right to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN, the data center operator whose infrastructure expansion is directly tied to Nvidia’s GPU deployment roadmap.

It secured the right to invest as much as $3.2 billion in Corning, the glass manufacturer whose advanced substrate and optical component technologies are increasingly essential to AI data center architecture.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that President Trump would be traveling to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which investors immediately read as a signal that the AI chip export restrictions that have limited Nvidia’s access to one of the world’s largest semiconductor markets could be eased or renegotiated.

Nvidia’s earnings report is scheduled for May 20. The stock is currently trading at what independent analysis firm GuruFocus describes as a 30 percent discount to its intrinsic value.

The IREN And Corning Deals And What They Signal

The strategic investment framework that Nvidia has been building in 2026 follows a specific and consistent logic.

The company does not simply sell GPUs. It increasingly owns the infrastructure around them, the data centers that house them, the energy systems that power them, the optical and substrate materials that enable the most advanced packaging architectures.

Each investment secures Nvidia’s supply chain and competitive position in ways that pure hardware sales cannot.

The IREN deal, Nvidia securing the right to invest up to $2.1 billion in the Australian data center operator, is an extension of the hyperscale AI infrastructure buildout that Nvidia announced with multiple partners earlier in 2026. IREN has committed to deploying up to five gigawatts of AI infrastructure in partnership with Nvidia.

At current GPU energy consumption levels, five gigawatts of dedicated AI compute infrastructure is an extraordinary amount, roughly equivalent to the power consumption of several million homes, and the investment right ensures Nvidia has a stake in the economics of that deployment rather than simply supplying the GPUs that power it.

The Corning deal is a different kind of strategic move. Corning is the company that makes the glass substrates that are increasingly central to advanced semiconductor packaging, specifically the panel-level packaging and glass core substrates that enable the highest-density chip configurations at the cutting edge of AI accelerator design.

Securing the right to invest up to $3.2 billion in Corning gives Nvidia a meaningful stake in the supply of a material that its most advanced products depend on and that has been a potential bottleneck as the industry pushes toward more complex multi-chiplet architectures.

Together, the IREN and Corning investments add to a pattern that has been defining Nvidia’s strategic direction in 2026, vertical integration across the AI compute stack, from the GPU design through the data center infrastructure to the materials that enable the most advanced chip packaging.

The Beijing Trip And What It Means For The China Market

The catalyst that drove Tuesday’s 4.4 percent gain, and that continued to support Wednesday’s move, was a development outside the company’s direct control.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that President Trump would be visiting Beijing for talks with President Xi Jinping, with Jensen Huang joining the US delegation.

The significance for Nvidia is specific. China has historically been one of Nvidia’s largest markets.

Export controls implemented by the US government in 2022 and expanded in subsequent years have restricted the sale of Nvidia’s most advanced AI chips, specifically the H100, H200 and successor GPU families, to Chinese customers.

Those restrictions were imposed on national security grounds, citing concern that advanced American AI chips could be used to develop military applications by the Chinese government or to give Chinese AI companies access to compute capacity that would accelerate the development of AI systems that could challenge American technological leadership.

The result has been a significant constraint on Nvidia’s China revenue.

The company has navigated the restrictions by developing China-specific product variants, chips that meet the performance thresholds below which export controls do not apply, but those products are meaningfully less capable than what Nvidia’s American, European and other customers can purchase.

Trump visiting Beijing with Jensen Huang in the delegation is the clearest possible signal that chip export policy is part of the conversation.

Whether the outcome of that diplomatic engagement is a loosening of restrictions, an exchange of commitments, or no policy change at all is something that Wednesday’s market does not know and is pricing in probabilistically.

What it knows is that the CEO of the world’s most valuable semiconductor company is in Beijing alongside the American president.

Melius Research, which reiterated its Buy rating on Nvidia this week, described the stock as trading at a substantial discount to its long-term growth outlook, an assessment consistent with the GuruFocus analysis showing the stock at approximately 30 percent below intrinsic value.

For a company that CEO Jensen Huang says will sell $1 trillion in AI chips across 2026 and 2027, the argument that the current price underestimates the forward revenue is straightforward.

The Intel Collaboration

Nvidia’s collaboration with Intel, announced this week in parallel with the Apple-Intel chip manufacturing agreement that sent Intel shares to their first all-time high since the dot-com era, focuses on two specific areas: high-performance data center chips and AI-driven consumer PCs.

The data center angle connects directly to Nvidia’s core business.

Intel’s manufacturing capabilities at its most advanced process nodes are being considered for components of Nvidia’s data center product roadmap, a development that would give Nvidia a manufacturing partner beyond TSMC as it scales production of its most demanding chips.

Given that TSMC capacity is also under pressure from AMD’s GPU production needs and from Apple’s chip requirements, an Intel manufacturing relationship provides Nvidia with additional optionality.

The AI-driven consumer PC angle is the more forward-looking dimension. The Googlebook category launched this week.

Microsoft has been expanding its Copilot+ PC platform. The next generation of consumer PCs is being defined by their ability to run AI inference workloads locally, and those workloads require the specific kind of hardware acceleration that Nvidia has been designing for enterprise data centers, now being adapted for consumer form factors.

The Intel partnership on AI-driven consumer PCs places Nvidia in the middle of the next hardware generation for the world’s largest PC market.

The Earnings Report Six Days Away

Every catalyst that moved Nvidia’s stock this week is a prelude to the earnings report scheduled for May 20, six days from Wednesday.

The fiscal first quarter of 2027 report is described by Motley Fool as “might be the most hotly anticipated update of the earnings season.”

The specific numbers analysts are watching: earnings per share estimated at $1.77, representing a 78 percent year-over-year revenue increase.

Those are the consensus expectations. Nvidia’s pattern across recent quarters has been to beat those expectations substantially, the company has not missed analyst consensus on either the top or bottom line in a meaningful way in years.

The May 20 report will also be the first opportunity for Jensen Huang to speak publicly about the China trip and what it means for Nvidia’s access to that market.

The earnings call is where the investment community will learn whether the Beijing visit produced anything concrete for the export restrictions conversation or whether it was diplomatic framework-building rather than policy change.

Between now and May 20, the stock is trading on a combination of the concrete news that has accumulated this week, the IREN investment, the Corning deal, the Intel collaboration, and the probabilistic calculation of what Beijing might produce.

That combination has added approximately 7 percent to Nvidia’s share price across this single week, pushing the company’s market capitalization through the $5.5 trillion threshold for the first time.

The largest company in the world by market capitalization, six days from the most anticipated earnings report of the quarter.