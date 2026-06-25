Alex Tuch Is Leaving Buffalo For The Washington Capitals On An $84 Million Deal

Alex Tuch, the 30-year-old winger who became one of the most beloved players in Buffalo Sabres history after arriving as part of the Jack Eichel trade in 2021, is headed to the Washington Capitals.

The deal closed Wednesday as a sign-and-trade, Buffalo first signed Tuch to an eight-year, $84 million contract at $10.5 million per year, then immediately traded his rights to Washington in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick originally from San Jose and forward David Kampf.

It is the highest average annual value of any contract in Capitals franchise history.

Tuch grew up in Syracuse, New York as a Sabres fan, and the emotional weight of leaving a team he had genuinely wanted to stay with was visible in how the situation unfolded.

The Sabres and Tuch spent months negotiating. GM Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday morning there had been no progress.

The numbers never bridged. Tuch's five seasons in Buffalo produced 309 points in 360 games, including 33 goals and 66 points in 79 games this past season as Buffalo ended a 14-year playoff drought.

He finished the playoffs with seven points in 13 games, but was held scoreless in the second-round series against Montreal that the Sabres lost in Game 7 overtime, a performance that raised questions about whether the price tag would be justified.

Washington is building aggressively. The Capitals also acquired Jordan Kyrou from St. Louis the day before. Tuch joins a Washington team that still has Alex Ovechkin and that is clearly in win-now mode. "Alex was a highly coveted player and we are pleased that he chose to come to Washington," Capitals GM Chris Patrick said.

Kekalainen, for his part, said he has a plan. "He's going to be missed, but we'll be fine."