Gilberto Mora Is 17 And Just Became The Youngest Player In Mexico World Cup History

Gilberto Mora was born on October 14, 2008. He is 17 years old. He is playing in the FIFA World Cup.

When he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute of Mexico's 2-0 opening win over South Africa on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca, he became the youngest player in Mexican history to appear in a World Cup match, at 17 years and 240 days old, breaking a record that had stood since 1930.

He then started Mexico's second Group A match against Czechia, becoming the youngest Mexican ever to start a World Cup game.

The records are not new for him. At 15, playing for Club Tijuana in Liga MX, he became the youngest goalscorer in the league's history.

At 16, he debuted for Mexico's senior national team, the youngest ever to do so, and became the youngest player in history to win a senior international trophy, surpassing both Lamine Yamal and Pelé when Mexico lifted the 2025 Gold Cup.

He then helped Mexico win the CONCACAF Nations League. He has not turned 18 yet.

He grew up in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, the son of former Liga MX player Gilberto Mora Sr., who became a youth coach at Tijuana after retiring.

Two days before Mexico's World Cup opener, Tijuana gave Mora a new three-year contract and the No. 10 jersey, a pointed message to Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea, AC Milan and Manchester City, all of whom have reportedly been tracking him. For now he is staying in Mexico.

On the team bus at last year's Gold Cup, Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez saw Mora reading a book. "That's when I thought: this guy is different," Gimenez said. "They're small details, but they make a difference."

He said if Mexico won the World Cup he would celebrate with vanilla ice cream.