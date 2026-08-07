Andy Ogles Shocks Republicans With Primary Loss In Tennessee

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee's 5th District lost his primary Thursday night to Charlie Hatcher, a former state agriculture commissioner and dairy farmer who won 53 to 47 percent despite Ogles having President Trump's endorsement.

Trump had reiterated his support for Ogles just hours before polls closed, calling him a "fantastic" congressman on social media. It did not matter.

Hatcher had the backing of outgoing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, former Governor Bill Haslam and former Trump Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a formidable establishment coalition that outspent Ogles on television with help from a last-minute pro-clean energy group ad blitz.

A significantly redrawn congressional map also worked against Ogles, giving him a new district where most constituents had never voted for him before.

The race is the third time this cycle a House Republican incumbent has lost renomination, and the second consecutive week a Trump-backed candidate has come up short in a primary.

Ogles had been dogged by controversies throughout his tenure: a House Ethics investigation into his campaign finances, accusations of résumé embellishment and statements in 2026 saying Muslims and gay people "don't belong in American society."

Hatcher is a heavy favorite in November in the deep-red district. He aligned himself closely with Trump throughout the campaign while also drawing on the state's Republican establishment. He proved you can be both.