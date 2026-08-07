Carson Beck Delivers A Clean 15-For-19 188-Yard Touchdown Debut

Carson Beck couldn't sleep Wednesday night thinking about Thursday. Then he went out and delivered the most efficient performance of the Hall of Fame Game.

The Arizona Cardinals' third-round rookie quarterback, who led Miami to the College Football Playoff national championship game last season before being drafted 65th overall, completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown with a 125.4 passer rating in the first half against Carolina before being replaced by Kedon Slovis in the third quarter.

"He was clean, efficient, took what the defense gave him," was ESPN's summary of his performance.

Arizona's offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wanted smart decisions and clean operation from Beck. He got them, including a well-placed back-shoulder fade to Simi Fehoko for a red zone touchdown that the coaching staff had specifically drilled in camp.

Beck spread the ball to seven different receivers on his first two drives. His second possession: 13 plays, 96 yards, 7:17 of game time.

Jacoby Brissett remains the Cardinals' starter heading into the regular season with Gardner Minshew behind him.

Beck is third. But Arizona selected him precisely because they believe there is a starter in there somewhere. Thursday was a good first data point.

"It feels great to go in and succeed and execute within the offense," Beck said.



