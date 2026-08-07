Brock Rechsteiner Suspended For Six Games Of The NFL Season

Brock Rechsteiner, the 23-year-old undrafted free agent wide receiver signed by the New Orleans Saints in May out of Jacksonville State, was suspended Thursday for the first six games of the 2026 NFL regular season for violating the NFL-NFLPA performance-enhancing substances policy.

The Saints confirmed the reason Thursday evening after the league's initial transaction notice left it unspecified.

Rechsteiner can still practice in training camp and play in all four preseason games. The suspension takes effect when rosters are cut to 53 players on August 30.

The Saints open the regular season September 13 against Detroit, meaning his earliest possible game would be in late October, assuming he makes the 53-man roster at all. He came in as a long shot to make the active roster and was realistically competing for a practice squad spot.

His family tree is the reason anyone outside of New Orleans knows his name. His father Scott Rechsteiner, better known as Scott Steiner, or Big Poppa Pump — is in the WWE Hall of Fame.

His uncle Rick Steiner is also a WWE Hall of Famer. His first cousin Bronson Rechsteiner currently wrestles in WWE as Bron Breakker. "Once I'm done playing football, get into the wrestling business," Brock said of his cousin's advice in an interview earlier this year. Thursday's news did not make that timeline feel further away.