Jahmyr Gibbs Signs Three Year, $67.5 Million Extension With Detroit Lions

The running back market had an extraordinary week. Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions agreed Thursday on a three-year, $67.5 million extension worth up to $75.75 million with $51.5 million guaranteed, making the 24-year-old three-time Pro Bowler the highest-paid running back in NFL history at $22.5 million per year.

The deal ends a training camp hold-in and arrives just two days after Bijan Robinson reset the market with a $66.75 million extension from Atlanta, which itself arrived just one day after the Indianapolis Colts gave Jonathan Taylor $22 million per year.

Gibbs ended his third season, again, he is 24 years old, with 1,223 rushing yards, 616 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns.

He is the eighth player in NFL history to have consecutive 1,800-yard scrimmage seasons. He and Detroit traded David Montgomery to Houston in March, making Gibbs the unquestioned centerpiece of the Lions' offense heading into 2026.

Three running backs. Three massive extensions. Three consecutive days. The idea that the running back position is devalued relative to a decade ago is getting harder to argue.