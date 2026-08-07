Trevor Etienne Starts Hall Of Fame Game For Arizona Cardinals

Trevor Etienne got the start for the Carolina Panthers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Arizona Cardinals, but the night was a mixed bag for the second-year running back who is fighting to hold his roster spot.

With starters Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks both getting the night off, Etienne was the first back on the field and got touches on each of Carolina's first three drives.

He carried four times for 12 yards and caught his only target for minus-1 yard. Once he exited, both Miles Davis, an undrafted rookie, and veteran AJ Dillon outperformed him for the night.

Etienne, who was drafted by Carolina in the fourth round in 2025, appeared in all 17 games as a rookie with 107 scrimmage yards.

His value last year was almost entirely in the return game, 733 kickoff return yards and 163 punt return yards. He needs to do more as a ball carrier this preseason to convince the coaching staff he belongs on a 53-man roster that already includes two established backs ahead of him.

His next opportunity is August 15 when Carolina hosts the Raiders in their second preseason game.