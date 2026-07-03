Anfernee Simons Is Signing With The 76ers On A Two-Year Deal

Anfernee Simons agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, choosing Philadelphia over other suitors because he believes his fit is perfect with the revamped roster, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal includes a player option in the second season.

Simons, 27, gives Philadelphia exactly what the team has been missing.

The 76ers ranked in the bottom three in reserve scoring and three-pointers made last season. Simons has averaged 18.8 points over the past five seasons and ranked sixth in three-pointers made off the bench this year before a left wrist injury cut his Bulls stint to just six games.

He shot 39.5 percent from three for Boston in 49 games earlier in the season before being traded to Chicago in the Nikola Vucevic deal.

He spent the first seven years of his career in Portland before being included in the Jrue Holiday trade to Boston.

The Blazers, the Celtics and the Bulls all had him briefly. He chose Philadelphia.

The 76ers are a dramatically different team than the one that missed the playoffs last year. Jaylen Brown arrived from Boston on Wednesday in the Paul George trade.

Simons gives that Brown-Embiid core a sharp-shooting, high-scoring guard off the bench who can create his own shot and space the floor.

ESPN's championship odds for the 76ers shortened to 20-1 following the Brown deal. Simons makes that number look more reasonable.