Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant With Her Third Child And Announced It On Instagram

Anne Hathaway is 43 years old, married to Adam Shulman since 2012, mother of two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, and as of Friday morning, pregnant with her third child.

She announced it on Instagram the way that only works for someone who has been famous long enough to know that the simplest version of a moment is usually the best version.

She walks into frame wearing a long white skirt set.

Her arms are folded across her midsection. She drops them to reveal her baby bump and smiles. The caption is "Baby, I'm yours," set to the 1965 Barbara Lewis song of the same name.

In under 30 minutes the post had more than 800,000 likes. A representative confirmed the news to ABC News Friday morning.

The announcement comes as Hathaway is having a moment professionally, she starred alongside Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which turned its press tour into what people described as a cultural event, and she is attached to The Odyssey opening July 17, playing Penelope opposite Matt Damon's Odysseus.

She has been in the public eye consistently and warmly for the better part of 2026, and now this.

Hathaway and Shulman met on the set of a film in 2008 and married in November 2012 in Big Sur, California.

Jonathan was born in 2016, Jack in 2019. They have been characteristically private about their family life, the Instagram post is the whole announcement.

No due date, no gender reveal, no additional comment from the couple's representatives beyond confirmation that the news is real.

The comments section filled immediately with congratulations from the entire entertainment industry and every fan account that has ever cared about Andrea Sachs, Mia Thermopolis or Selina Kyle. The smile she gives when she drops her arms is the best part of the post.



