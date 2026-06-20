'The Rookie' Is Coming To Netflix UK On July 1 With Multiple Seasons

The Rookie, the ABC police procedural starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a man who joins the LAPD as its oldest rookie after a life-changing incident sends him down a completely different path, is arriving on Netflix UK on July 1, 2026.

Multiple seasons will be added simultaneously, giving British audiences who have been waiting for the show to land on a streaming platform they actually have a legitimate binge window before the show returns for Season 9 later this year.

The Rookie has been available on Netflix in several international markets for some time, with the show consistently appearing in Netflix's global Top 10 when new seasons drop.

The UK has been one of the major holdouts. That changes on July 1.

The timing is deliberate. Season 8 wrapped earlier in 2026 and Season 9 is on its way.

Dropping multiple seasons of The Rookie onto Netflix UK in July gives new viewers roughly the summer to work through a show that has more than enough episodes to fill it, The Rookie has been running since 2018 and has built a catalog that is exactly the kind of thing Netflix licenses specifically because it gives subscribers something to commit to.

The show is exactly what network procedurals at their best look like.

Fillion is immediately likeable in the lead, his John Nolan is earnest without being naive, funny without trying too hard, and the show has always been smarter about its character work than the genre requires.

The supporting cast includes Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford and Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, among others.

If you are in the UK and you have been meaning to start it, July 1.