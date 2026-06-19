Carlos Mencia Was Arrested For 12 Felony Tax Fraud Counts For Not Reporting $8.7 Million

Carlos Mencia, the comedian best known for hosting Mind of Mencia on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2008, was arrested Thursday morning at his Encino home and charged with 12 felony counts of tax evasion after Los Angeles County prosecutors alleged he failed to file personal or corporate tax returns for six consecutive years, failing to report approximately $8.7 million in income.

He was taken into custody and remains in jail with bail set at $250,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 22 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

The charges, filed by the LA County District Attorney's newly established Business Tax Fraud Unit, make Mencia the unit's first case.

DA Nathan Hochman, who announced the charges Thursday, called Mencia "one of California's biggest tax scofflaws" and said the prosecution was designed to send a message that the county would pursue tax fraud cases that the federal government has stepped back from handling.

The allegation covers every year from 2019 through 2024, six consecutive years of no returns filed. The California Franchise Tax Board sent Mencia 78 demand notices to his residence across that period, informing him each time that no returns had been received and that he had an obligation to file. All 78 were ignored.

The Specific Numbers And What They Mean

The $8.7 million breaks into two streams. Approximately $3.3 million is personal income that prosecutors allege Mencia failed to report.

Approximately $5.4 million is corporate income tied to his production company, Nedlos Entertainment, Inc.

The six personal counts and six corporate counts, one for each tax year, produce the total of 12 felony charges.

Each count carries the element of intent to evade, which prosecutors say is supported by the sustained pattern of non-filing despite receiving more than a dozen notices per year.

The state taxes Mencia allegedly failed to pay on that $8.7 million total more than $300,000.

If convicted on all 12 counts, he faces more than 10 years in state prison, plus civil penalties and interest that Hochman estimated would nearly double the amount he owes.

Hochman made clear that the state charges are separate from whatever federal obligations Mencia may have ignored. "We're not even dealing with whatever federal tax obligations he may have not complied with," the DA said Thursday.

The federal government's retreat from criminal tax prosecution, a development Hochman explicitly connected to the dismantling of the DOJ Tax Division, is what created the space the LA County Business Tax Fraud Unit was built to fill.

The Comedian And The Controversy

Mencia, whose legal name is Ned Arnel Holness, was born in Honduras and grew up in East Los Angeles.

He built a standup comedy career over more than two decades before Comedy Central gave him his own show in 2005.

Mind of Mencia ran for four seasons and made him one of the more recognizable faces in American comedy during that period, a loud, physical, envelope-pushing hour of sketch and standup that attracted both fans and critics in roughly equal measure.

His career took a significant hit in February 2007 when Joe Rogan confronted him onstage at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles in a video-documented incident that spread across the early internet with unusual speed.

Rogan accused Mencia of stealing material from fellow comedians, calling him "Carlos Menstealia," and named specific comedians including George Lopez, Ari Shaffir and Bobby Lee.

Mencia confronted Rogan back. The video ran for years as one of the most-referenced moments in comedy's ongoing conversation about originality and theft.

Whatever damage that incident did to his profile, Mencia kept working. His website listed more than 80 upcoming shows across the country through the end of 2026 as of Thursday.

He performed at an Pasadena comedy club as recently as June 6, 2026, less than two weeks before his arrest. The shows were presumably booked when he still believed the California Franchise Tax Board's 78 demand notices were something he could continue to ignore.

The Unit That Did Not Exist Until Now

The specific institutional context of the Mencia prosecution is worth understanding.

The LA County District Attorney's Business Tax Fraud Unit was created by Hochman after he took office, a direct response to what he described as the federal government's withdrawal from criminal tax enforcement.

The unit that had handled these cases at the federal level, he said Thursday, "doesn't exist on the criminal side anymore."

The result is that tax evasion cases in Los Angeles, the kind that the US Attorney's office and the DOJ Tax Division would historically have pursued, are now being filed by the county DA using state charges.

The Mencia case is the unit's inaugural prosecution, which means it was chosen as the one that would define what the new unit does and who it pursues.

"We're sending a message to the tax scofflaws that it is no longer business as usual in Los Angeles County," Hochman said.

The message is landing at the Van Nuys Courthouse on June 22, where Mencia will be arraigned on 12 felony counts. He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted on all charges.