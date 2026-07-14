Barry Bonds' Nephew Peyton Drafted By The San Francisco Giants In The Third Round

The San Francisco Giants selected Peyton Bonds, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound outfielder from Rutgers and the nephew of Barry Bonds, in the third round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the 90th overall pick.

You might notice the name, the team and wonder if the universe is doing something intentional. It is at least doing something poetic.

Peyton Bonds is the son of Bobby Bonds Jr., a minor league veteran who spent four seasons in the Giants' system.

He is the grandson of Bobby Bonds, who played seven of his 14 big league seasons in San Francisco and amassed 57.2 career WAR. And he is the nephew of Barry Bonds, the seven-time MVP, the all-time home run king, who spent 15 of his 22 seasons as a Giant.

Three generations of Bonds men have a relationship with the San Francisco organization. The fourth just joined it.

This was not a charity pick. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked Bonds 115th in his final draft rankings, appropriate for a third-round selection.

He hit .352 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases at Rutgers this past season and showed the family trait most directly at the MLB draft combine, a 111.2 mph exit velocity off a wood bat in batting practice and a maximum of 120.7 mph with aluminum in games.

He has above-average raw power, a solid batting average and enough speed to possibly play center field long term. His chase rate at 39 percent is a developmental concern.

His ceiling, given the genetic background, is something scouts will be watching with the specific interest that the Bonds name generates.

He is heading to San Francisco. The story writes itself.