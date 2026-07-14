San Antonio Spurs Re-Sign Jordan McLaughlin

The San Antonio Spurs re-signed veteran point guard Jordan McLaughlin to a one-year, $3.3 million minimum deal Monday, filling their 14th roster spot and completing a roster construction that is as deliberate as any in the league.

McLaughlin returns for a second consecutive year on a minimum contract, keeping intact a Spurs team that made the NBA Finals last season and lost by the thinnest of margins to the Knicks.

McLaughlin, 30, appeared in 44 games last season averaging 6.4 minutes per game, modest production, but with a 4.2-to-1 career assist-to-turnover ratio that tells the real story of why the Spurs value him.

He came to San Antonio in February 2025 as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade from Sacramento and has quietly become the veteran floor manager the young backcourt of Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper occasionally needs behind them.

The broader picture is what makes this re-signing significant. With McLaughlin back alongside Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and the additions of Tobias Harris, Jayden Quaintance and Billy Donovan as associate head coach, the Spurs are returning all 11 of their top players by games played from last season's Finals run, and got better.

Victor Wembanyama signed his $252 million max extension. The team still has one two-way roster slot to fill.

A team that nearly won the championship is running it back in full. Jordan McLaughlin's $3.3 million deal is the last piece of the puzzle.



