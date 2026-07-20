Ben Askren Returned To Wrestling On His 42nd Birthday One Year After A Double Lung Transplant

Ben Askren wrestled Saturday in Milwaukee for what he said was the last time. He lost 6-3 to former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of Real American Freestyle 11, his first competitive appearance since losing to Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2021, and then left his shoes on the mat, the traditional symbol of a wrestler's retirement, and walked away.

The fact that he was there at all is the story. In June 2025, Askren contracted a staph infection that developed into life-threatening pneumonia.

He was placed on a ventilator and ECMO life support. He was in a coma for 37 days. He lost 50 pounds. He said he "died four times."

He eventually received a double lung transplant. His wife Amy was told he needed a miracle. The miracle arrived. He was released from the hospital after 59 days, barely able to walk, speak or eat, and spent months relearning how to breathe.

He led Muhammad 3-0 before his body began giving out in the final round. "I get tired fast these days," he said afterward.

"I worked hard as s--- in the last year. Every single day I woke up and thanked God for the chance to do it one more time. I promised God I would make the most of this day." Then he added: "For sure it's my last time on the mat."

He chose July 18, his 42nd birthday, in his hometown, on purpose. Something spoke to him. He showed up.