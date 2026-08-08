NBA Star Brandon Clarke's Cause Of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released its ruling Friday on the May 11 death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. The 29-year-old died accidentally from the effects of heroin and cocaine.

The combined effects of multiple prescription medications were listed as a significant contributing factor.

The specific medications were not identified Friday and will be included in the full autopsy report when it is released at a later date.

Clarke was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley on the evening of May 11. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 5:15 PM. Drug paraphernalia was found at the home. There was no evidence of foul play.

Clarke spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies after being drafted 21st overall out of Gonzaga in 2019, arriving in Memphis as part of a draft-night trade and becoming a beloved piece of one of the most exciting young cores in basketball.

He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 60.5 percent from the field across 309 regular-season games.

His final two seasons were severely limited by a torn Achilles and knee injuries that held him to just two appearances in 2025-26. He was under a four-year, $50 million contract extension signed in 2022. He was 29 years old.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, SAMHSA's National Helpline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-662-4357.