Teddy Bridgewater Retires From The NFL After Brief Return

Teddy Bridgewater is walking away from football again. The Detroit Lions quarterback left the team Sunday and Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday that Bridgewater is "likely going to retire," bringing a quiet close to a comeback attempt that began when Detroit signed him in May on a one-year deal to serve as Jared Goff's backup.

Bridgewater, 34, had originally retired in July 2024 after spending 11 seasons in the NFL.

He signed with the Lions in the spring after reaching out to the organization and expressing interest in coming back.

It was a good fit on paper, a low-pressure backup role with a Super Bowl-contending team behind a proven starter, no pressure to perform unless Goff went down.

He participated in training camp and impressed enough that the Lions appeared set to keep him. But circumstances changed and Bridgewater told the team he was stepping away. Campbell was gracious about it.

"Teddy's been great. Great person, good for the guys in the room," he said. "That's a personal decision that he's made, and we completely respect it."

Bridgewater was the 25th overall pick in the 2014 draft by Minnesota, made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and suffered a catastrophic knee dislocation in 2016 that nearly ended his career.

He came all the way back, playing for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Dolphins and 49ers across 11 seasons with 15,825 career passing yards. This second retirement sticks.