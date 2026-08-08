Enes Kanter Declares For The 2027 WNBA Draft

Enes Kanter Freedom, the 34-year-old former NBA center who played 11 seasons with the Jazz, Thunder, Knicks, Celtics and Trail Blazers before being waived by Houston in 2022, posted a video on X on Friday announcing he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

He is 6-foot-10 and weighed 250 pounds during his playing career.

"After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I'm officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect," Freedom wrote. "If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA. My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA's eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA Draft in April 2027."

The declaration is a direct response to an ongoing debate in women's basketball around transgender athlete eligibility.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sparked significant discussion after sharing her views on the issue with ESPN. Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams subsequently said she would welcome a transgender athlete on her team.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wore a "Trans kids belong" shirt when her team faced the Fever. The debate intensified across sports media throughout the week.

Freedom became a U.S. citizen in November 2021 and has built a high-profile post-basketball career as a political activist.