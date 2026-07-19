Bryson DeChambeau Was Given A Two-Stroke Penalty At The Open For Improving His Lie

Bryson DeChambeau was penalized two strokes after the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Friday after R&A officials determined he improved his lie before playing his second shot at the par-4 fifth hole.

The penalty was assessed after the round, officials informed DeChambeau when he came off the course, then accompanied him back to the fifth to analyze the scene.

DeChambeau spent approximately 15 minutes passionately arguing his case. The R&A did not reverse the ruling.

The consequences were significant. His scorecard at the fifth was changed from bogey to triple bogey, turning what had been a 4-under 66 into a 2-under 68. DeChambeau had been on track to play in Saturday's final pairing alongside overnight leader Lucas Herbert of Australia, who sits at 8-under.

Instead he is now tied for fifth at 5-under alongside Sam Burns and Si Woo Kim, three strokes back, after what had been a strong ball-striking round that included four birdies coming home.

The incident occurred in the penalty area well right of the fifth fairway. DeChambeau believed his ball was playable, took multiple practice swings and walked back and forth near the ball before hacking it out.

None of that is unusual in itself. The R&A determined that in doing so, he pressed down or moved grass or vegetation in a way that improved the conditions of his stroke, a breach of Rule 8.1.

He led the Open at the halfway point for about 20 minutes before officials knocked on the door.