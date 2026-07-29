Draymond Green Returning To The Golden State Warriors On A 1-Year, $27.7 Million Deal

Draymond Green is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, essentially identical to the contract he opted out of in June to give the Warriors financial flexibility to pursue LeBron James.

James chose Philadelphia instead. Green's price stayed the same. He is a Warrior for a 15th season.

The whole arc of the summer is now complete. Green declined his player option, creating cap space. The Warriors pursued LeBron as their primary target.

LeBron signed with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, taking a massive pay cut to chase a fifth ring. Golden State turned back to Green and re-signed him on essentially the same terms he walked away from, just $100,000 more than his declined option.

The deal does not include a no-trade clause, per ESPN. If Green plays 51 games this season he will join Steph Curry as the only players in Warriors franchise history to appear in 1,000 games with the team.

The core remaining from their dynasty, Green, Curry and coach Steve Kerr, is intact for another year. Golden State also re-signed Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million deal and brought back De'Anthony Melton. Jimmy Butler is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in January.

The LeBron plan is done. Year 15 begins in October.